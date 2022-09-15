TRAVERSE CITY — Conceptual designs for a new senior center in Traverse City are nearly final, and planners are inviting the public for another look.
City Mayor Richard Lewis and Michelle Krumm, the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network manager, will be at the senior center Friday from 1-2 p.m., according to a release. They’ll join Ray Kendra, principal of Environment Architects and the project’s lead architect, to review plans for the long-awaited project.
It’s a chance to show some minor tweaks to the design before city and county leaders formally review the plans, said City Manager Marty Colburn. Those changes include some movable walls to convert classroom space into larger rooms, and using pervious brick in the parking lot to reduce stormwater runoff.
Lewis said the building’s overall footprint hasn’t changed — an L-shaped, one-story building with space for dining, events and more, according to previous drawings. It’s all planned for a city park at Barlow and East Front streets, the same site as the existing, outdated building.
Some minor changes will allow the senior center to meet changing needs in the years to come, Lewis said.
“So far the consensus with staff in all the discussions is, look, we don’t know what 20 years from now is going to be, and you may not need it now but you may need it in 10 years, we don’t know,” he said.
Better to build some features during construction than try to rework an existing building later, Lewis added.
The audience can also give feedback and ask questions, according to the release.
Krumm said Friday’s update is one several senior center members and others are eagerly awaiting.
“We’re just really excited to actually move forward on this project, because obviously it’s been a long time coming, and that we’re ready to get the community an update,” she said.
Jim Carruthers, the city’s former mayor and Friends of the Senior Center president, said he requested the meeting so the nonprofit’s members and others know the plan is still moving forward.
He wants to know what are the next steps, like when the project will go out to bid, when it’s expected to be done and how much it’ll actually cost.
“I think that’s what a lot of people want to know, is what to expect,” he said.
The meeting is the latest step forward since county leaders agreed in July to keep up cooperation with city commissioners to rebuild the city-owned, county-run senior center. That followed news that the state’s latest budget included $7 million for a project that has been contemplated for more than 20 years.
The push for a new building to replace what once was a picnic pavilion hit several roadblocks, including when city and county leaders couldn’t agree on how to fund its replacement. County and city leaders couldn’t agree on a request for a countywide millage in August 2020, but efforts between the two governments didn’t end there.
A handful of state lawmakers led by state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, supported adding the appropriation to the 2022-23 budget to move the project forward. The same budget, which Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in July after it passed with bipartisan support, includes money for other local projects.
Colburn said city commissioners will review the conceptual plans at their Sept. 26 planning commission, and county commissioners will do the same shortly thereafter.
Construction on the new building could start in 2023, Colburn said. But there’s more work to do, including completing blueprints and other design work over the coming winter. Plans are to keep the existing building in place as long as possible
“Hopefully we’ll do some site plan work initially, so tearing down the old building would not be the first act,” he said.
Figuring out funding is another step. Krumm said voters will have a choice to renew an operating millage that funds the whole senior center network, including in Traverse City.
As for the building, Krumm said its price tag could fall within what the city, county and state already have lined up — Lewis requested $250,000 from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money to match what Grand Traverse County agreed to commit, Lewis said.
Respondents to a recent county survey resoundingly backed putting some of Grand Traverse County’s $18-million-plus ARPA funding toward a new senior center, as previously reported.
Whether the project will require more than $17.5 million, and how to close the gap if it does, remains unknown, Lewis said.
“I do know the county and city is looking at that possibility, but we just don’t know at this point,” he said.
Friends of the Senior Center member and co-founder Robert Steadman was still “terrifically pleased” about the news that the project is moving ahead with help from state lawmakers. He’ll be at Friday’s meeting along with other members of the nonprofit that pushed for a new senior center building, and he believes plans are moving in the right direction.
“I’m really interested in the update because I know Mayor Lewis and the city people have been working on it, so i’m very interested in finding out how we’re doing,” he said.
