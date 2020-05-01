TRAVERSE CITY — A centennial celebration could be just the thing to brighten these uncertain times.
As often happens in times of need, Rotary of Traverse City has just the answer: May marks its 100th birthday.
Over those years Rotary has more than lived up to its motto, “Service Before Self,” and in doing so has helped northern Michigan grow into the vibrant area it is today. Just as importantly, Rotary has positioned itself to continue that service far into the future.
Rotary’s story is a fascinating saga of service, full of accounts of dedication, vigilance, humor, the occasional controversy, and yes, even oil strikes.
In the next month the Record-Eagle will run a four-part series examining both the group’s past activities, and how it is evolving to face the challenges of the 21st century.
Today’s local Rotary organization is made up of three branches: The Rotary Club (“We do good work locally and internationally”), founded in 1920; Rotary Camps and Services (“We steward land”), formed in 1955; and Rotary Charities (“We help others do good work”), founded in 1976. Each branch has its own story — independent, yet intertwined with the other.
Each of the upcoming articles will focus on one of these branches.
The saga will continue next week, with the story of the local Rotary Club. It was chartered in May 1920, just 15 years after the very first Rotary Club was formed in Chicago. Today this branch of Rotary might be described as the organization’s primary “boots on the ground,” or perhaps its “eyes and ears in the community.”
While the staff of the other branches certainly pays attention to local trends, the Club’s 200-plus members come from all parts of northern Michigan. They pay close attention to, and bring back an immediate sense of the region’s needs and concerns.
“This club focuses on fellowship and service,” said Homer Nye, current Rotary Club president. “The fellowship lets us discuss what is happening in the community, which leads to an understanding of the area’s needs. From there we can come up with ways to respond to those needs with service and financial support.”
The second article in this series will answer questions like: Why is the Rotary Club called Rotary? Which well-known local family provided the club’s first president? What might be considered some of that show’s funniest moments?”
Find out, also, the numerous ways today’s Rotary Club serves the community, both with volunteer work and significant funding for area needs.
The series’ third article will examine the significant, 1955 expansion of the original Rotary Club. That year a new nonprofit corporation, called “Rotary Camps and Services, Inc.,” was formed. Readers will learn of Camp Greilick, its history and future, and hear from some of the thousands of young men and women who have attended this camp, nestled in the woods on the southeastern edge of Traverse City.
Readers also will discover the many other natural treasures, which Rotary manages. They will learn of the far-sighted citizens who managed Rotary land in the past and of the innovative ideas being pursued by today’s Camp and Service leaders.
In the fourth installment, readers will discover how the wise moves of those 1955 Rotarians led to today’s local Rotary being one of the richest Rotary Organizations in the world. They will find out why, in 1976,the Rotary Club chose to spread the bounty from an oil and gas strike around the region, rather than to keep it for themselves.
That 1976 oil and gas strike led to the birth of Rotary Charities. In the past 40-plus years this branch of Rotary has assisted in the growth and survival of numerous northern Michigan institutions. The Park Place Hotel and State Theatre may be the most famous of these. But read this last article and learn of the multitude of organizations that have benefited from Rotary Charities’ generosity.
That last article will also examine Rotary of Traverse City’s continuing impact on this region. One of the significant reasons for Rotary’s success has been the skilled ability of its leaders to sense developing societal trends, and coming community needs. The organization has been adept in changing its business model to best meet those needs.
One example is the recent pivoting in how Rotary Charities operates.
Becky Ewing, Executive Director of Rotary Charities, excitedly describes these changes as switching from a traditional charity and service organization, to focusing on the concept of “transformational funding.”
“Transformational funding pivots from simply granting money for specific projects, to focusing on helping organizations become stronger, encouraging them to think in broad contexts, work collaboratively, and understand the systems they are trying to influence,” Ewing said.
Another linchpin to Rotary’s success is the skill of its leaders. Past Charities’ Executive Director Marsha Smith feels that outstanding leadership may be one of Rotary’s greatest gifts to the community.
“I believe that the true legacy of Rotary and Rotary Charities has been the leadership it has provided to the community. And how Rotary leaders have served as role models to others in the practice of caring, committed, and balanced civic leadership,” Smith said.
As with many other things during the era of COVID-19, Rotary of Traverse City’s plans for celebrating its centennial have gone virtual, at least for the time being.
A video on Facebook relates both the organization’s history of service, and its current and future activities.
The Rotary’s “Centennial Celebration” party, for Rotary members and guests, was originally scheduled for early this summer but was pushed to December 5 at the City Opera House. The 2020 Rotary Show has been canceled, although planners are already working on an even bigger and better version for 2021, they said.
Another future Rotary event for the public to anticipate is the still, as yet, unscheduled unveiling of “Rotary Square,” a downtown park and gathering space which Rotary is helping fund. While an exact location has not been determined, the park will be a visible recognition of Rotary’s place in the community. It is Rotary’s first attempt to publicly memorialize its 100 years of service. Its message will be “Rotary Lives Here.”
