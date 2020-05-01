More Information

May 1, 1920 Grand Rapids Rotary Club sponsors Rotary Club of Traverse City's charter. Dry goods seller James T. Milliken is the president of the 24-member club.

1923 Shares sold to finance Camp Greilick Camp for youngsters, Rotary Camps is formed

1942 Rotary Show debut called "The Minstrel Show" to raise money for good works.

1940s Four-way test emerges from northern Michigan as a guiding principle for Rotary International: Is it the truth? Is fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

1952 Jim Beckett, longest serving Rotarian joins the club.

1955 Rotary Camps and Services is founded to focus on conservation and land management

1976 A free-flowing oil well discovered on Boys Scouts Camp Greilick property, spurring $600 million in local grants through present time, and a $50 million foundation.

1977 Rotary Charities is formed as a tax-exempt organization, made up of rotating, elected club members. Projects include capitol grants, incubation opportunities and conservancy.

1987 Rotary membership opened to women.

1989 Rotary took on the Park Place Hotel, completed a total renovation in 1991, and sold it to Regency Hotel Ventures

1997 Rotary starts to fund and stabilize the State Theatre to 2012

2004 Marilyn Fitzgerald is first female president of Rotary.

Today, Rotary has 50 different committee projects ongoing, and plans in the works for a Rotary Square project in downtown Traverse City.