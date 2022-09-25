Michigan’s juvenile justice system is a confusing patchwork that varies county by county. Up north, the distance from essential resources falls heavy on offenders, their families and taxpayers.
Starting next week, a series of reports will dive into the issues that impact families and family court systems in northern Michigan, and look ahead to what’s being done to fix them.
These stories are a collaboration between the Traverse City Record-Eagle and Interlochen Public Radio.
We will talk to a mother who spent weeks waiting for a residential care facility to admit her teenage son. Because of the severe shortage of beds, staff and facilities — on top of the boy’s past run-ins with the juvenile justice system — none have taken him in to get the help he needs.
The shortage of placement options has been called “a state-wide crisis” by the Michigan Probate Judge Association. In July, the group passed a resolution imploring the state for help.
According to the data, as of July 6, 2022, 129 juveniles are presently awaiting placement in a child caring institution with delays typically lasting between 60 and 90 days, up to 120.
Yet, a lack of overall numbers or system to collect them adds to the difficulty in knowing about the kids going through similar situations and how many there are.
Has this issue touched you or your family? Please contact Record-Eagle reporter Elizabeth Brewer at ebrewer@record-eagle.com, and Interlochen Public Radio’s Michigan Livingston at michael.livingston@interlochen.org and tune in next week for more.
The juvenile justice task force appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made that clear in its report and recommendations released earlier this summer after nine months of deliberation.
What is known though is that there are only a handful of general inpatient psychiatric beds for youth in all of northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services — leaving many courts and families grasping for options.
Northern Michigan and state officials will speak to the challenges they face finding placements, amid staffing shortages, a lack of beds and no standard data collection system in place.
We will also explore solutions that are already changing lives and many more that are in the works to overhaul the system.
Has this issue touched you or your family? Please contact Record-Eagle reporter Elizabeth Brewer at ebrewer@record-eagle.com, and Interlochen Public Radio’s Michigan Livingston at michael.livingston@interlochen.org and tune in next week for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.