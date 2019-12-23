ELK RAPIDS — There’s a poopy water problem at Inwood Harbor in Elk Rapids Township.
The question is whether elevated E. coli levels discovered this summer in East Grand Traverse Bay near the lakeshore housing development are because of people or waterfowl. Township officials paid for water testing and results showed spikes in the illness-causing bacteria from May through July.
“The E. coli was considerably high,” said Dorance Amos, township supervisor.
At least seven samples taken at Inwood Harbor this summer returned E. coli levels that under state standards require no physical contact with the water body above the waist, according to a report released by the township.
The highest level detected was 727 colonies per 100 milliliters found on July 10.
E. coli bacteria are naturally found in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded organisms and when ingested by humans can cause sickness such as vomiting and diarrhea.
When E. coli is found at the 1,000 colonies per 100 milliliters level, no human contact with the water body is advised at all, according to state standards.
Amos said the Inwood Harbor neighborhood lacks a sanitary sewer system, though township officials have offered to help connect Inwood Harbor to the village system to the south.
However, many point to geese in the canal that connects to Lake Michigan as the cause of E. coli, rather than the possibility of old and leaky septic tanks, he said.
“There are some folks with concerns, and there are some folks who don’t believe it’s their problem,” Amos said.
Tom Reed, president of the Inwood Harbor homeowners’ association, said it’s true there are a “massive amount of geese” there in the spring each year. He also said it’s true every home is on a septic system, many of which are multiple decades old and could be failing.
But the association isn’t going to force anyone into a sewer connection who doesn’t want it, Reed said.
“We can’t force them. We can’t enforce anything,” he said.
Inwood Harbor homeowner Dick Thompson said there are about 40 homes which face the harbor with septic systems that certainly could be contributing to the E. coli problem. The trouble is the cost to connect to an extended sewer line can be expensive, he said.
“Needless to say the residents are not keen on attendant costs of the sewer expansion,” Thompson said.
Amos said the township investigated an environmental canine detection services company that might be able to help pinpoint whether human waste was making its way into the canal, and specifically from which property.
Township Clerk Shelley Boisvert said officials forwarded the information about the canine detection option — a possible $5,500 expense — to the homeowners’ association in case that group wishes to pursue the proposal.
“The township proposed sewer to the residents of Inwood Harbor but there was not enough interest from the property owners at this time to move forward. We need a majority of property owners to want this so we could do a special assessment for that improvement,” Boisvert said.
“I know that the township felt strongly about the need for sewer in that area because of the bay,” she continued.
Amos said he wants to encourage all neighborhoods in the township to pursue a sanitary sewer connection since as many as 80 percent of township residents live on a water body, whether Lake Michigan or an inland lake.
“It’s our most precious resource — the water. I just don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t hook up to a sewer if given the opportunity,” the supervisor said.
Reed said he doesn’t personally disagree. Preserving the pristine environment in this region is key to its tax base, he argued.
“If we are going to continue for the next generation, it just makes sense,” Reed said.
Boisvert said township officials have now moved on to investigate possible sewer installation in other areas of the township.
