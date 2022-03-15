TRAVERSE CITY — Marcia Borrell told Traverse City commissioners she had a bottle around her neck with two senior-center related items in it.
One was a copy of the plans that many of the current center’s users hopes get built, she said — starting this year, she added.
“There’s a little tag on it that says, ‘Never, never give up,’ and also a small shovel,” she said. “It’s time to do this.”
It’s a sentiment she and others at commissioners’ study session shared with them Monday after more than 20 years of efforts to replace the aging building at the corner of Barlow and Front streets.
City Manager Marty Colburn acknowledged the former beach cabana that was added onto over the years has become obsolete. After city and Grand Traverse County leaders recently agreed to reboot a joint effort to replace the city-owned, county-run building, two questions arose.
City commissioners roundly agreed on forming an ad hoc committee that meets publicly to discuss the new building. That would be instead of the joint policy group consisting of Colburn, Mayor Richard Lewis, county Administrator Nate Alger and county board of commissioners Chairman Rob Hentschel.
“These particular meetings are working group meetings held in this building through the governance committee and they’re typically not public meetings,” he said. “I was recommending we do an ad hoc with public meetings so that there’s public input through those opportunities.”
While commissioners agreed, they were puzzled as to what its actual purpose would be. While Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe questioned this as well, she said the next question Colburn referenced — whether the new building should be a dedicated senior center or an event center primarily hosting senior activities but open to more — is best put to the ad hoc committee first.
Senior citizens should be a part of that discussion, too, so they should have some representation on such an ad hoc, Borrell said.
Among the handful of senior center advocates who spoke to commissioners was their former colleague, Jim Carruthers. The former mayor now leads the Friends of the Senior Center and said if an ad hoc is formed, its members should do what they set out to do sooner rather than later.
Kathy Jo Price echoed this, telling commissioners both her parents enjoy the senior center she feels lucky to live near. Supporting the people who have done so much for efforts to beautify Traverse City by doing something for them is the right thing to do.
“This kind of discussion is important but it just keeps going on and on and on, so just like Mr. Carruthers said, we would love to see it get done,” she said.
Meanwhile, county leaders are moving forward with a request for proposals to find a professional fundraising service to build the senior center.
Fundraising instead of seeking a millage could add another delay, Carruthers said.
He was mayor in August 2020 when an arrangement between city and county to ask voters throughout Grand Traverse County to pay a millage to fund a new building fell through.
Leaders for both governments traded some blame afterward, and Monday was no exception. Shamroe said the county “stymied” the city’s attempts to put the question on the ballot (Alger and other county leaders previously countered this, arguing city leaders were unwilling to budge on a few key items).
An ad hoc committee could avoid the same kind of breakdown between the two governments by having everyone in the same room, Shamroe said.
It could also be a chance to ask county leaders to reconsider the millage option, Colburn said.
Lewis said commissioners will likely pick their part of the ad hoc in their first April meeting.
He sought to assure anyone listening that whether there’s a building there or not in the coming years, the land isn’t for sale and the shuffleboard courts aren’t going anywhere.
