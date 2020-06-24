TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to build housing for senior citizens in Garfield Township are heading for what could be their final vote.
Township trustees at their meeting Tuesday agreed to set a July 14 hearing for Reenders Inc’s plans to build the complex on LaFranier Road.
It wouldn’t be the first development Reenders Inc built in Garfield Township. Chuck Korn, township supervisor, said the company also built The Village at Bay Ridge. He believes they’ve done a nice job of maintaining it, and believes the company’s current proposal is a good one.
“I think the project they’re proposing is not too much density, they’ve left some open space and I think it’s appropriate for that location,” he said prior to the meeting.
The company wants to build a 385-unit housing complex for senior citizens over four phases, township Planner John Sych said earlier Tuesday. The first and fourth phase would be three-story, 115-unit independent living buildings. A second phase would be 12 duplexes and fourplexes, and the third would be a 113-unit assisted living building.
Other amenities include walking trails, patios with pergolas and indoor spaces like libraries, entertainment areas and a salon, Sych said.
Plans include 339 parking spaces across the entire four phases, and a trip-generation analysis showed no need for a traffic impact study, Sych said. That’s because senior living facilities put less demand on the road system, and because it’ll have some on-site amenities.
“It’s more contained, so the impact is going to be far subdued compared to, say, across the street at Ridge 45,” he said before the meeting.
The project is planned for 33 acres south of the Grand Traverse County Health Department and across from Ridge 45 Apartments, Sych said.
The company’s applied for a planned unit development, and township planning board members and trustees have given preliminary approval, Sych said — trustees did so in February.
Trustees that month also approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for part of the development, meeting minutes show. Reenders Inc proposes to offer 53 out of 115 units to renters with low to moderate incomes, with monthly rents for one-bedroom units ranging from $673 to $773. Compare that to rents for one-bedroom apartments without income restrictions, starting at $1,375 per month.
In exchange, the company agreed to pay a percentage of net shelter rents — rental income minus certain utility costs — plus a municipal services agreement for a total of $88,828 per year, meeting documents show.
Municipal services agreements typically require a payment in lieu of taxes recipient to offset costs to public services like fire and ambulance, as previously reported.
Reenders Inc plans to use a $5 million in Michigan State Housing Development Authority gap financing loan and federal Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME funds to build the development, plus $4 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other MSDHA incentives, documents show.
Township Trustee Jeane Blood Law said she’s not seen that signed municipal services agreement, which the township needs before trustees can grant final approval. Reenders Inc co-owner Shirley Woodruff said she’s forwarded the agreement to MSHDA and will follow up with the authority.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department needs to review the plans, as do a few Grand Traverse County departments, Sych said earlier Tuesday. Planning commissioners will take a look at their July 8 meeting and could make a final recommendation to township trustees ahead of their July 14 hearing.
Korn said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that Reenders Inc worked with developers behind a church planned for adjacent land on a second driveway to the housing complex. A Reenders Inc representative also was concerned about Bay Area Transportation Authority’s proposed operations center being next to its residential development.
Otherwise, Korn isn’t aware of too many concerns, he said.
“I expect we will approve it, I think it’s a nice project,” he said, later adding the final outcome remains to be seen.
