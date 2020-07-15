TRAVERSE CITY — In September 2018, Traverse City and Grand Traverse County leaders resolved to work together to build a new senior center in Traverse City.
Now, city commissioners say they’re frustrated by county commissioners’ request for a lease or other type of property interest in the building.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said county representatives at a recent meeting were uncomfortable with investing the money from a millage that project backers hope will fund the new senior center’s construction into a building they don’t own — Traverse City does, and the county runs the programming.
Mayor Jim Carruthers told city leaders the request seems to come out of a lack of trust. He relayed one county representative’s concern that county taxpayers would fund a new senior center, only for the city to kick out the senior center and move its operations into the new building.
“Our intent is to manage that property not only as parkland but parkland with a senior center on it,” he said. “It’s been that way for as long as many of us can remember.”
County Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he’d like to see that in writing.
“When you say ‘trust me’ I’m not convinced,” La Pointe said Tuesday. “You don’t do something this complicated on a ‘trust me.’ We want this to be a Senior Center in perpetuity. There are elected officials who won’t be around to ensure that. We need a legal agreement.”
This complicates things as a lease in perpetuity would be seen by the courts as disposing of the property which the city can’t do without the approval of voters, since the property is parkland, La Pointe said.
Carruthers pointed out that city residents would share in the burden along with county residents, should they vote to tax themselves more to build the new senior center.
City charter would prevent Traverse City from kicking out the senior center and moving its operations in without first asking for a citywide vote, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said.
County Commissioner Rob Hentschel dismissed talk of any trust issues between the city and the county, and said Tuesday any difference of opinion was over funding.
“It’s just a matter of jurisdiction,” Hentschel said in a telephone interview. “You’re taxing the whole county for something the city owns. It’s not a trust thing.”
City voters would have to approve transferring any type of property interest for city parkland, Trible-Laucht said. That means they’d have to authorize the city to lease the building to the county, and the deadline for getting the question on the November ballot is Aug. 11.
The county’s request dismayed some city commissioners, with Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe calling the ask “political maneuvering” and a last-minute hurdle thrown up by a county board that seems unwilling to ask voters to approve the millage.
Shamroe pointed to all the hard work the Senior Center Friends put into the long push to build a new senior center, and said it was a delay tactic.
Commissioner Ashlea Werner posed a possible solution — placing both the millage and lease requests on the ballot at once.
Both questions should be “tie-barred,” meaning they would take effect only if voters pass both, Trible-Laucht said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary agreed, saying both questions have to go “hand-in-hand,” he said.
“If you think this is an excuse or a way to get out of it, then call the bluff,” he said. “Let’s do it and be done with it, let’s get it on the ballot.”
The current arrangement — the county running programming in a city-owned building — seems odd, McGillivary said. A lease could specify that the county is responsible for building maintenance, taking one less cost off the city’s plate, he said.
McGillivary also agreed with other city commissioners that he’s unwilling to consider leasing anything but the building and the land it sits on — Carruthers said he told county representatives that he wouldn’t contemplate asking city voters to approve leasing anything but the building.
Shamroe said she wanted to make that clear to county officials in case they’re tempted to come back and ask for more land.
It’s the latest bump in the long road to replace the aging senior center currently in a cramped building fashioned out of an old pavilion.
Senior Center Friends members hoped a one-year millage could raise the money to build the new facility, but county county Administrator Nate Alger in May said state law would prevent the friends group’s request of a one-year, one-mill levy to pay for a new building — counties can only levy one mill for senior services, and Grand Traverse County already levies 0.6 mill.
Then in May, county commissioners largely backed a private fundraising drive to build the new building instead of a millage. Brad Jewett, the county commissioner who asked for the resolution, said it doesn’t preclude county commissioners from later deciding to ask for a millage.
The issue is on the agenda at the County Commission meeting Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m.
City commissioners will revisit the issue later as well; Trible-Laucht said she’ll draft ballot language requesting authorization for a lease for a future meeting.
