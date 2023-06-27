TRAVERSE CITY — Despite a $2.5 million shortfall and a rapidly approaching construction timeframe, there’s optimism that a new Traverse City Senior Center will finally be built soon.
Friends of the Senior Center President Jim Carruthers described a recent meeting with group treasurer Lori Wells and Michelle Krumm, Grand Traverse County’s senior services director, as a happy one.
“The seniors are really happy, and they want something accomplished and they want to see something built and they want to get in there,” he said, adding he hopes the group’s founders, Bob Steadman and brother Richard, and Lillian Adler Ostendorf, can enjoy it within their lifetimes.
Plans are to have the building substantially complete in 2024, according to city Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell. That’s in keeping with the conditions placed on some of the funding. He was unsurprised by the latest estimate of $10,584,887.39 for the project, noting it’s higher than past estimates but in keeping with recent trends for construction costs.
“I feel that, I’m not speaking for the whole board, but it’s seen as something that is manageable to work around and still be able to move forward with the project,” he said.
City commissioners talked about the status of the project that’s been in the works for more than two decades at their study session Monday morning. The city already has $8.1 million lined up, including $7 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, to replace the bayfront building at the corner of East Front and Barlow streets, as previously reported.
Carruthers said there are other possibilities to close the roughly $2.5 million gap, including asking various philanthropic foundations in Traverse City. Other possibilities include waiting on some of the add-ons, like a covered entrance, and securing the funding to build the main structure.
Either way, Carruthers said he wasn’t daunted by the funding gap.
“Yes it’s a worry, but I think this town, when it gets down to it, is very generous and the organizations that do support the city, we will get the funding or we’ll just have to make cuts to the project,” he said.
That gap will depend on how much contractors figure the actual cost will be when they submit bids, Treadwell said — construction plans should be ready to go out for bid soon. Depending on their response, there might not be much of a gap at all, or one even larger than anticipated.
Carruthers said he’s also hoping the city can find bidders, noting it’s been an issue with other big municipal projects.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he figures city commissioners will talk about how to close the funding gap once those bids are in.
He and commissioners talked with project architect Ray Kendra about one version of the project, shorn of all its add-ons, that would only cost about $1 million more than the available funding. But getting actual bids will be the moment of truth.
Lewis agreed that while the project will be more expensive than originally thought, it’s still a go.
“We’re going to see where we can take it and what else we can do,” he said.
