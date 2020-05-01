TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioners will continue to support construction of a new Senior Center building – as long as private money picks up the $7 million tab.
“I’ve done some research here over the last couple weeks, especially the last week, and I don’t know that right now would be the proper time to be putting millages on ballots,” Commissioner Brad Jewett said.
Jewett made a motion at the county board’s special meeting Thursday, to affirm support of a private fundraising campaign to demolish the current building and replace it with a modern, energy efficient 15,509 square foot facility.
Vice Chairman Ron Clous seconded the private-pay motion, which passed 5-2 with Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley against. Clous later expressed concerns over rising costs and building ownership.
“The problem I have with the Senior Center is asking the Grand Traverse County taxpayers to pay for a building for the city,” Clous said.
Traverse City owns the building and the surrounding lot, while Grand Traverse County’s Senior Center Network offers services and activities for county residents and others 50 years and older.
Users say the current building is too small, is cold in the winter, with sewer and water lines prone to freezing, substandard electrical and not enough parking, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he was concerned the new design did not have enough additional parking and if taxpayers were going to be asked to pay for it, a lot more research would have to be done first.
At a September 26, 2018 meeting between city and county elected officials, a joint resolution was passed to work cooperatively on the design of a new building and a capital campaign to pay for its construction.
County commissioners appropriated $250,000 in funds previously earmarked for new furniture to construction costs and Traverse City Commissioners kicked in $414,835 from the Senior Center Building Fund.
Then earlier this year, representatives of Senior Center Friends, a nonprofit supporting the project, proposed funding the project with a "one and done" single-year millage on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
City Commissioners voted 5-1 to support that plan and Robert Steadman, president of the nonprofit, began seeking county support —which is when the public-pay option began to unravel.
County Administrator Nate Alger explained that Michigan law imposes a 1 mill-limit for support of senior services and there is currently a .6 mill “on the books” for those services.
Meaning, an additional one-year levy to fund construction of the new building would not work.
The county board unanimously passed a resolution allowing new millage questions to be limited to the November ballot, so Aug. 4 was out.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley, who voted against Jewett's private-pay motion, said he thought its passage made it unlikely voters would have the chance to weigh in.
“As in, do away with the millage and have the entire thing built with private dollars?” Hundley asked Jewett.
“Yes,” Jewett said.
"It’s not the board's decision to raise taxes, we let the public decide," Hundley said. "Now they can’t."
Jewett later clarified his motion, saying it did not mean the issue couldn't ever be placed on the ballot.
"Nowhere in my motion do I say we cannot pick this topic back up and put it on the November ballot," Jewett said.
"I just want to reiterate I think the Senior Center is needed. I think it needs to be replaced, and it would probably be cheaper to replace it than repair it. I think there’s a lot more questions than answers."
Steadman and Senior Center Manager Lori Wells said they were expecting the opportunity to gather board questions and concerns and respond back at a later date.
"I'm caught a little bit off guard with this motion," Wells said Thursday. "It's hard to know who's the horse, who's the cart and who to go through first without offending someone."
Steadman, who's 92, said an effort to build a new building for the community's seniors had been in the works for two decades. A private fundraising effort would take several years, he added, making it unlikely he would see the project completed.
