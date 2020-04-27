TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners will discuss funding for a new Senior Center building at a special meeting Wednesday.
A millage for construction and another millage for operating expenses is not a done deal, said Commissioner Gordie La Pointe.
“My thinking is, I’m not saying we should do it or we shouldn’t do it — I’m saying it will be a higher level of scrutiny if the taxpayers are going to be paying for it,” La Pointe said in a telephone interview Monday.
Discussion on whether the board will sanction ballot proposals to fund and run a new building at 801 E. Front St. was put on the agenda at La Pointe’s request.
He highlighted a Sept. 26, 2018, resolution approved by the board and by Traverse City Commissioners to work together on a “capital campaign.”
“I feel for the folks who have worked long and hard and have wanted this for the last 20 years,” La Pointe said. “But the resolution was for fundraising, there was no mention of a millage and I just wanted to bring that out.”
An earlier discussion of the funding issue was abruptly interrupted when Senior Friends Network President Robert Steadman blurted profanity during a meeting, for which he later apologized.
Steadman explained an initial funding plan was a so-called “one and done” millage, but since Michigan law imposes a 1 mill-limit for support of senior services and there is currently a .6 mill “on the books” for those services, that will not work.
County Administrator Nate Alger and County Finance Director Dean Bott were charged with studying the issue further and reporting back to the board.
A resolution allowing new millage questions to be limited to the November ballot only passed unanimously April 15. The deadline for those is Aug. 11, said County Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
A link to the plans of the proposed Senior Center can be found at grandtraverse.org/Senior-Centers. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday. A link to call in or watch a live stream can be found at grandtraversecounty.civicweb.net.
