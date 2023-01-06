Editor’s note: Newsmakers profile people, places and events that made news in the Grand Traverse region during the past year.
TRAVERSE CITY — After more than two decades of planning, fundraising, frustration and advocacy, 2022 turned out to be a watershed year for Traverse City Senior Center.
The undersized and worse-for-wear building at Barlow and East Front streets is set to be replaced with a new building, complete with a beachside patio, classrooms, kitchen, multi-use dining hall and more. It’ll be about twice the size of the existing building, at around 12,000 square feet versus about 6,000.
On Jan. 17, city commissioners will consider a planned unit development that would create the underlying zoning for the project. That comes after city planners recently recommended approving it.
It also comes after state lawmakers, led by outgoing Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, put $7 million toward the project. City commissioners pledged up to $500,000 more in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Grand Traverse County commissioners previously agreed to $250,000 in funds once tabbed for new furnishings.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he applied for up to $2 million in county American Rescue Plan Act funds, although the application didn’t make the final cut.
County leaders want to see bids for the project, then discuss funding options, Colburn said.
“There’s no reason to discuss numbers that aren’t factual, so we want to work off of the best numbers that we can,” he said.
County Administrator Nate Alger, who along with Colburn has been involved in ongoing discussions on the senior center, agreed that’s the prudent option so the city can see where cost savings may be.
“That said, the city owns the building, and they will ultimately determine what the senior center looks like and what the eventual cost will be,” he said in an email.
Alger added the county, which provides services at the building through its senior center network, is committed to the highest level of programming possible there.
The city also has about $400,000 raised over the years through dinners and donations, some of which paid for the latest round of planning. Mayor Richard Lewis previously said he hoped the remaining money could help furnish the building.
Senior center users, especially the Friends of the Senior Center, have been pushing for a new building for years. They’ve shown up in droves to planning sessions and various meetings where it’s been on the agenda.
Past hopes met with frustration in 2020 when a joint effort between city and county fell flat. It would’ve funded the building through a countywide millage but the two governments couldn’t reach an agreement on the particulars. They were set to discuss another millage proposal in July 2022 when state lawmakers announced budget plans.
Celebration at the news of Michigan lawmakers giving the project a big boost gave way to reality soon after, with the friends group’s then-President Bob Steadman saying he was “ecstatic” to learn of the appropriation while agreeing the planning for the building needed to be finished.
Project partners have met various times since then, including in September to go over site plans and building design.
Next, project planners will finalize construction drawings, then city commissioners will ask contractors to submit proposals to build the new senior center, according to a tentative timeline — Colburn said the plan is to stick to it as closely as possible.
Drawings could be complete by April, with commissioners possibly voting on a contract in June. That would line up an August start to construction, which could mostly wrap by fall 2024.
Jim Carruthers, the current Friends of the Senior Center president, said he’s hopeful to get the building plans through the process, including zoning approval, so contractors can get their shovels in the ground within the next year.
“We’ve worked really hard on it, it needs to be done,” he said. “There’s been a lot of crazy politics involved on both sides, but I think we’ve come to a point where we’re going to make it happen.”
