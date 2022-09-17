TRAVERSE CITY — Costs for everything have climbed, so it wasn’t shocking to some to learn the price of a new Traverse City Senior Center could climb again.
Mayor Richard Lewis told a packed room inside the current building at Milliken Park Friday the cost could reach $10 million, if contractors use top-quality materials and build some optional add-ons, like a covered main entrance and vegetative roof.
Paring back some options could cut the final cost, at the expense of possibly having to make some “hard choices,” Lewis said. But time is not on the side of anyone who wants a new senior center.
“We know that and you know that between inflation, between COVID, between the supply chain, between everybody, all the contractors being busier than they can stand right now, construction costs are not going down, they’re going up,” Lewis said.
What is certain is the current building needs replacing, Lewis said. And there’s $7 million in an upcoming state budget to build that replacement on the same site.
Lewis and Ray Kendra, Environment Architects principal, reviewed a slightly tweaked design that Kendra said came from input from more than 1,000 seniors.
The L-shaped building, Kendra said, will be twice the size of the current one, at around 12,000 square feet versus 6,000 in the existing building. There’s another 2,800 square feet of covered outdoor space planned, including a large porch overlooking West Grand Traverse Bay.
Other highlights include a dining room that could be split into three meeting spaces, activity rooms, exercise space and a kitchen that could be configured as a commercial or catering food prep area, Kendra said.
The city owns the building at East Front and Barlow streets, and Grand Traverse County runs programming there through its senior center network, as previously reported.
County leaders committed $250,000 toward the building and Lewis suggested the city do the same, he said, bringing the total to $7.5 million. That doesn’t include roughly $400,000 in donations that he hopes could furnish the building.
Michelle Krumm, Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network director, said she’s pursuing grant opportunities that could help narrow any funding gap.
Jim Carruthers, Friends of the Senior Center president, said the group is looking at fundraising ideas like rocking chairs for the back porch.
Audience members had plenty of questions during the hour-long presentation, from specifics about the designs — how many pickleball courts, and why don’t they have a waterfront view, for example — to bigger issues, like what happens if county voters turn down the millage that operates the senior center and four others across the country?
Lewis said he couldn’t answer the last one, but noted that voters will be asked in November to renew the 0.1-mill levy for 10 years.
Others asked about ongoing fundraising efforts, and Friends of the Senior Center member Bob Steadman told the audience he hoped Grand Traverse County could close whatever funding gap remains from its American Rescue Plan Act funds or, possibly, another millage.
A third option, raising up to $3 million from community donations, could be within reach.
“But it would take time, and time is the killer in this whole deal,” he said.
Lillian Adler Ostendorf, another friends group member, said the nonprofit backing a new senior center warned a delay would be costly when city and Grand Traverse County leaders couldn’t agree on funding a new building with a millage. That was in August 2020.
She credited Kendra for his work on the design.
“I am hopeful, I want this more than anything else,” she said.
Mary Quast was in the audience, and questioned whether the new building would have enough parking. But overall she thought the design was good, and that the meeting was encouraging even as she doubted everything would be ready for construction to begin in fall 2023.
Lewis gave that date with the caveat that there are several other steps to complete first. Among them is asking the city planning commission to approve a planned use development for the project, completing construction drawings and finding a contractor to build it.
First, city commissioners will review the all-but-final concept at their Sept. 26 study session, and county commissioners will do the same at their meeting after that, as previously reported.
