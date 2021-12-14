TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County and Traverse City leaders are working together again on a new senior center on West Grand Traverse Bay.
Now, both boards could buy themselves more time to find a way to fund one, this time through a fundraising campaign. County commissioners on Wednesday will decide whether to extend the county’s lease of the city-owned building at Barlow Street’s north end for another two years.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he and Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn and their respective staff have been in talks about how to move forward with the idea. County commissioners in November adopted a resolution reaffirming their support for a new senior center.
“The (county) board of commissioners has passed a resolution that directs us as county staff to work with the city on a capital campaign, so we intend to do just that,” Alger said.
Alger and Colburn are working out details like who should do the fundraising, which government would hold the agreement with a professional fundraiser and who holds the funds that are being generated, Alger said.
The current lease expires at the end of 2021, and while the county was prepared to move the senior center services to a new location, Alger said he’s glad it didn’t come to that.
City Manager Marty Colburn agreed the extension will give both governments time to figure out the next steps. City commissioners will decide whether to approve the amendments at their next meeting.
A second change concerns how much the county would have to pay for building maintenance, capping it at $20,000 per year. Colburn said that’s less than half of the current arrangement, because the building — a former beach cabana “piece-mealed” into a senior center over the years — has reached the end of its useful life.
“It certainly has met a service need for the community for many years, however the building was never really truly built for the use that it is, and it’s aged significantly and worn out its useful life for the most part, other than the next couple of years,” he said.
Alger echoed this, noting engineering experts agreed the building has to be replaced, but the amended agreement would still allow for needed fixes in the meantime.
Both governments resolved to work together to replace the building in 2018, but those efforts faltered when Grand Traverse County commissioners didn’t back the city’s request to put a millage to voters county-wide over disagreements on the lease the city offered in August 2020.
While the two governments traded blame over the effort’s failure, including at an at-times heated meeting in August, senior center users who hoped that 20 years of pushing for a new building had finally been fruitful were left shaking their heads in frustration.
The need for the services offered there — everything from classes to congregate meals to tour groups and more — hasn’t gone away, Colburn said.
“So we look forward to continuing to have an open dialog with the county, to be productive and eventually come to a means of providing upgraded facilities for the senior citizens of the county,” he said, noting the building serves residents from across the county.
Alger said he hopes to have a decision on how to go about fundraising by the first month or two of 2022.
“I’m encouraged by the current enthusiasm surrounding opening these discussions and getting back to doing something with that site location,” he said. “We’ll see what happens going forward, but at this point all the parties involved from my perspective are excited about the conversation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.