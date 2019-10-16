This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when the road commission said that Peninsula Drive will be closed indefinitely and will not reopen later today.
TRAVERSE CITY — Wave erosion has forced the closure of Peninsula Drive from just north of McKinley to Wilson Road in Peninsula Township.
The road will be closed indefinitely between 7608 and 7700 Peninsula Drive; no traffic allowed. Residents need to access from either the north or sound end as appropriate.
Authorities earlier had expected to reopen the stretch by the end of the day, according to a release from the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
