GREILICKVILLE -- Authorities closed a section of M-22 early Monday after a power pole was damaged following a one-car crash. 

M-22 was closed from E. Carter Road to E. Grandville Road about 11 p.m. Sunday, and authorities said repairs could take until sometime between 7 and 9 a.m. Monday. 

No one was injured.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route to S. Bugai Road to travel north and south through Elmwood Township.

