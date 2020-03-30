GREILICKVILLE -- Authorities closed a section of M-22 early Monday after a power pole was damaged following a one-car crash.
M-22 was closed from E. Carter Road to E. Grandville Road about 11 p.m. Sunday, and authorities said repairs could take until sometime between 7 and 9 a.m. Monday.
No one was injured.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route to S. Bugai Road to travel north and south through Elmwood Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.