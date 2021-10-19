TRAVERSE CITY — A 7-year-old Central Grade Elementary student was struck by a car while crossing the street near a bus stop in Meadow Lane Mobile Home Community.
Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Clark said that at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday the boy was struck by a white, four-door vehicle.
Two young boys witnessed the crash and said the Central Grade student was crossing the road when he was struck, Clark said.
Witnesses also said the car was not speeding or driving recklessly. Clark said.
The crash happened before the bus arrived at the stop, Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said. The student has minor injuries from the crash and is currently at home being evaluated by their parents.
“The student is at home recovering and is doing well,” Central Grade principal Toby Tisdale said in an email statement to Central Grade families and staff. “Please know we will have social workers available today to assist any student who witnessed the accident and for any student who may have concerns relating to this event.”
This is the second TCAPS student to be hit by local traffic at a morning bus stop this school year. VanWagoner said it is “unusual” to have this many incidents at bus stops this early in the school year.
A 17-year-old student was struck by a pickup truck in Peninsula Township in the early morning on Sept. 16. He was later treated at Munson Medical Center.
After the incident on Sept. 16, the Traverse City Area Public Schools Facebook account posted a statement from VanWagoner and a graphic to remind members of the community what the different lights on buses mean for local traffic.
“School is back in session and drivers are responsible for honoring school bus traffic laws to keep students safe,” VanWagoner said in the statement and called the incident “an unfortunate reminder about the critical importance of school buses and student safety.”
Another TCAPS student was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in the region — yet not by a bus stop — a few days prior to the Sept. 16 incident.
VanWagoner said TCAPS is planning to stress the importance of being safe at and around bus stops to parents and students. He said everyone should be aware of bus drivers and local bus stops and be careful when driving past them.
On Tuesday, the TCAPS Facebook page posted for National School Bus Safety Week.
“We’ll be sharing tips and reminders throughout the week to make sure our students, staff, parents, and community members are as safe as possible when getting on and off or approaching a school bus!” the post said.
The post said the TCAPS Transportation Department has been working on bus evacuation drills at all of the district’s schools.
