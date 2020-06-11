TRAVERSE CITY — Officials reported the second flash flood-fueled sewage spill into downtown Traverse City's Boardman River in as many weeks dumped a 2,500 gallon-splosh of noxious liquids.
Wednesday's heavy rainfall led to flooded streets and overwhelmed storm sewers, particularly on the city's west side.
It's a near repeat of a major sewage spill May 28 during a heavy downpour that pumped 54,000 gallons of sewage of untreated wastewater into the river and then out into West Grand Traverse Bay.
The National Weather Service reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain fell near Munson Medical Center over a 24-hour period Wednesday, while less than an inch fell during the same time at Cherry Capital Airport on the city's east side.
"You can definitely see a lot more rain fell on the west side of Traverse City," said Faith Fredrickson, NWS meteorologist.
The heavy rain started around 6 p.m. and flooded streets in the Slabtown neighborhood, as well as inundated underground infrastructure. Around 7:45 p.m. the rush of storm water runoff forced out a manhole an estimated 2,500 gallons of raw sewage — less than 5 percent of the previous sewage spill.
Grand Traverse County Health Department quickly closed the beaches at Traverse City Senior Center and Clinch, Sunset and Bryant parks for gross contamination — known fecal pollution in the water — even though it's a much smaller spill.
"We are being very, very, overly cautious," said Dan Thorell, the health department's environmental health director.
Health officials collected water samples Thursday at those four beaches to test for E. coli, an indicator bacteria for fecal matter. Results are expected Friday.
Thorell said this is becoming a problematic pattern.
"Having the sewer overflow every time we get a big rain is not good," he said.
He's not alone — repeat sewage spills in such a short span left both public officials and water advocates looking for answers.
"What's concerning is the sanitary sewer is getting overwhelmed during a rain event and we're not exactly sure how the storm water is getting in," said Sarah U'Ren, program director for nonprofit Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
"I think the city really needs to find out why this is happening. We cannot have sewage getting into our public waters every time we get a large rain event, and the city agrees with that," she said.
Wednesday evening's downpour sent a surge of sewage to the Front Street lift station, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said.
All three pumps were running but a backup resulted anyway, sending an estimated 2,500 gallons into a parking lot, then the Boardman River near the intersection of West Front and Union streets.
Each of the three pumps are rated at 2,600 gallons per minute, although the total output is limited by the capacity of the pipe to which they're pumping, Krueger said.
A fourth auxiliary pump either wasn't necessary or was used only briefly.
The spill happened at the same place 54,000 gallons of sewage gushed into the Boardman nearly two weeks ago, also after a huge rainfall. That backup happened when the third pump at the lift station didn't kick on and required a manual start.
Krueger pointed to miles of old clay sewer pipe that let groundwater seep in at the joints. That lets groundwater in, along with water pooled over manhole covers during hard rains.
The problem is exacerbated by record-high Great Lakes levels and already saturated ground, Krueger said.
"There's really not a lot of places the water can go and when it starts pounding in the streets over sewer manholes it can make its way into using capacity in the pipes," he said.
Another culprit could be making a bad situation worse: sump pumps in homes and businesses. Krueger said it's illegal for them to discharge into city sewers, and backups like this demonstrate why.
High ground water doesn't just impact the city, Krueger said.
"Certain areas of town are lower elevation, and if they have a basement or crawlspace they're probably running a sump pump nearly continuously," he said.
Krueger said the Department of Municipal Utilities wants to help anyone with a sump pump emptying into the sewers to find another discharge point.
Krueger agreed the sewage releases that end up in West Grand Traverse Bay can't continue.
"We definitely are doing what we can to prevent it," he said. "It's just a unique set of circumstances we're under and it's creating a lot of havoc, if you will, in the city."
Mayor Jim Carruthers said city officials have taken steps to improve its sanitary and storm sewers: grant-funded inspections of sewer lines with cameras and even a study of downtown rooftops to find where rain runoff wrongly went into the sanitary lines.
"Maybe we don't have it all fixed. Maybe there is still a problem," he said.
City officials have discussed establishing a storm water utility to charge a tax to residents and businesses based on their amount of impervious surfaces, a revenue stream that could be used to upgrade the public infrastructure. But the mayor said that effort has been blocked in the courts by a legal precedent.
"It's tying our hands. We need the money to do this. We don't have this money just laying around," he said.
The prospect of overhauling deteriorating sewer lines could run upward of $15 million and there were no funds allocated in the city budget for storm water management this year — a major concern for him, Carruthers said.
"We need many, many millions of dollars to fix this," he said.
U'Ren said climate change is leading to an increase in frequency of strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours of rain. That means this issue is apt to continue, she said.
