TRAVERSE CITY — A second heavy rain and flash flood in downtown Traverse City within two weeks again dumped raw sewage into the Boardman River from the same manhole, again closing a series of public beaches.
Grand Traverse County Health Department late Wednesday announced that heavy rain caused the new sewage spill. The amount remained unknown at press time.
Authorities said the overwhelmed stormwater sewer system forced untreated sewage out of the underground infrastructure near the intersection of Front and Union streets.
The health department issued a no body contact advisory for the waters of the Boardman River from the pedestrian bridge by the state weir downstream, plus public beaches at Clinch Park, Sunset Park, Bryant Park and the Traverse City Senior Center.
Bathers are also advised to avoid the water at private beaches from the mouth of the Boardman River east to Bryant Park.
Regulators at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will assist the city and health department to monitor the spill and repair the sewer system.
The sewage spill came in the evening hours Wednesday, the same day the community’s summertime beach monitoring program began. Samples taken at the closed beaches earlier in the day were effectively wasted because of the spill.
Additional water testing will determine when officials lift restrictions on wading and swimming at the affected beaches.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding on May 28 also caused an overloaded stormwater system because of saturated ground conditions. Amid that deluge, a failed pump downtown led to a sewage backup that flowed an approximate 54,000 gallons of raw sewage into the river over a 10-hour period.
The May 28 spill was the largest in 20 years, records showed.
Pat Bak, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord, said conditions were similar Wednesday night to the May 28 incident, though this week’s wasn’t as severe as the prior storm.
“It was also a pretty localized storm,” Bak said.
Heavy rainfall lasted for less than an hour around 7 p.m., again leading to flash flooding. Meteorologists received reports that Kids Creek jumped its banks and Cedar Street was flooded, Bak said.
However, the NWS did not yet have a figure for the amount of rain that fell Wednesday night, he said.
More information about the spill is expected Thursday from city and health officials.
