TRAVERSE CITY — A second case of COVID-19 has been reported within the Grand Traverse regions largest school district.
Traverse City Area Public Schools announced the case Sunday afternoon via a release, which said a staff member at Courtade Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.
A similar dispatch was sent to parents of students at Courtade Elementary on Sunday afternoon.
The school building will go through another round of deep-cleaning and disinfecting before classes return Monday, according to the release, as will any buses or other areas with potential for infection.
At this time, the Grand Traverse County Health Department has not recommended any further action for the district.
The case is being investigated.
The Health Department is directly notifying close contacts who may need to quarantine, and TCAPS is notifying families and staff, according to the release.
Parents and family members should monitor themselves and their children closely for signs of COVID-19, the release states.
Anyone concerned they or a loved one has symptoms can find testing locations at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.
