TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City residents who missed the city's first brush pick-up will get a second shot.
City crews will make a second pass starting Monday, according to a release from the city. They'll start on the city's west side and head east.
Brush piles should be in alleys, where they exist, or behind the curb or pavement edge for pick-up by Monday morning, according to the release. Christmas trees are allowed but logs, stumps and shrub root balls aren't. Branches shouldn't be larger than four inches in diameter. Keep storm water catch basins clear.
City crews did a second leaf pick-up starting Thursday, according to a release.
