KALKASKA — Kalkaska County’s elected leaders may soon decide whether to deem their jurisdiction a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Residents Ryan Wagner and Jeff Sieting — the latter the former Kalkaska village president — want county commissioners to adopt a boilerplate resolution specified for Kalkaska County intended as opposition to any additional gun laws from any level of government.
“It is about guns. It’s about Second Amendment rights and protections,” Wagner said.
The duo first proposed the resolution to the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 15. The measure is scheduled to be revisited at a special Feb. 6 meeting.
Wagner and Sieting said they are hopeful the measure will be well-received and adopted.
They said the effort in Kalkaska County is not unlike similar resolutions showing up across Michigan and the nation, a response to various “red flag” bills introduced in the state Legislature both here and elsewhere. Red flag laws are meant to allow police or family members to petition a court to remove firearms from those who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Wagner and Sieting said they both question where authorities should draw the line with mental health restrictions for firearms.
Mental conditions that cause delusions? Sure. People with anxiety or depression? There they aren’t so sure.
The two argue existing mandated background checks and other gun restrictions are adequate enough. More mental health-related gun laws aren’t needed, they contend.
“We don’t want crazy people having guns,” Wagner said. “I don’t want to see crazy apeople shooting up schools that shouldn’t have guns in the first place. But we all know that criminals don’t obey laws and they don’t know how to read gun-free zone signs, nor do they care to.”
Others, though, see value in red flag laws and other firearms restrictions.
Linda Brundage, executive director of nonprofit Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, argues that attempts to create Second Amendment sanctuaries will only lead to more gun violence.
“The coalition thinks that having Second Amendment sanctuaries will cause more gun injuries and more gun deaths,” Brundage said. “Red flag laws will absolutely save lives.”
Wagner and Sieting disagree.
The two pointed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being among 11 governors who on Sept. 11 wrote to President Donald Trump and the U.S. Senate to reform gun laws — another affront to Second Amendment rights to which they object on principal, they said.
Sieting said new gun laws are not necessary; the ones on the books right now are just fine and any more changes infringe on “inalienable rights” to own firearms, he said.
“The Constitution is the Bible of this nation. Nobody has the authority to pick away at that and take from it whatever they choose to,” Sieting said.
The sanctuary resolution is a way to stand against that onslaught of new gun laws, Wagner and Sieting agreed.
“It’s based on a template that is being dispersed throughout the state to all counties,” Sieting said.
The Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties group on Facebook has volunteers in all 83 Michigan counties who are attempting to pressure county commissioners to adopt pro-Second Amendment resolutions, according to a report first published by The Detroit News on Jan. 14.
“It’s strictly symbolic. I mean, it has legal teeth, but to what degree? Unless the people are willing to stand up to fortify this document, it really has no use or meaning whatsoever,” Sieting said.
At least one county commissioner said he is ready to adopt the measure.
“I love it,” said commissioner Dave Comai. “I’m voting in favor of it because I definitely believe the Constitution is our best tool.”
Kohn Fisher, board chairman, suggested at the Jan. 15 meeting that it would be prudent to have a legal opinion about the resolution from the county’s counsel.
Deb Hill, Kalkaska County clerk, said the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution was tacked on to the agenda for a special Kalkaska County Board meeting. The special meeting was not scheduled specifically for this issue alone, she confirmed.
Sieting was last in the public eye — even garnering national media attention — when he was ousted from his village president’s post in May 2018. He had occupied the elected position since 2012 and his ouster followed months of heated arguments, protests and community turmoil.
Protests erupted in July 2018 after controversial posts were discovered on Sieting’s Facebook page. His statements under criticism included negative remarks about Muslims, the Black Lives Matter movement and transgender people.
The outcry fueled by his social media activity led to packed village council meetings and eventually a successful recall petition emerged that argued Sieting should be removed from office in part because of those Facebook posts.
