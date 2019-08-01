TRAVERSE CITY — Laura Kendall cultivates her love of film annually when she volunteers during the Traverse City Film Festival.
Kendall, a Ferndale resident, is in her ninth year teaching film at Oakland Community College in Royal Oak.
She said that’s about how long she has traveled north to stay at her family’s place on Old Mission Peninsula while working as a hospitality manager at the State Theatre.
“I’ve been aware of the Film Festival but never had the opportunity to volunteer until I ran into a full-time position,” she said.
For Kendall that means her summers are for volunteering. She said her friend Nick Viox, a volunteer manager at the State Theatre, encourages her to return to the festival.
“What brings me back every year is not just the amazing group of friends but the attendees,” she said.
Her position involves seating sponsors, filmmakers and their guests as well as helping those with accessibility issues — whether they walk with a cane or use a wheelchair.
“It might sound simple, but it’s actually complicated,” she said, adding that she often needs to deal with changes shortly before a film begins. “I really enjoy the high pressure. It’s so much fun.”
She said her favorite memory is meeting comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who attended a documentary screening with his wife.
“He was so kind and gracious,” Kendall said.
Though she does not often get to watch the films, she said she looks forward to seeing actress and comedian Lily Tomlin receive the festival’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday.
“She’s such a positive representation of metro Detroit,” Kendall said, adding that they both attended Wayne State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.