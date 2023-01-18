TRAVERSE CITY — Local first responders are looking for a 36-year-old Traverse City woman last known to be in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area.
Tristan Dostal was reported missing late Tuesday by her mother. She left her phone at her home, and her wallet in her car, which was parked at the Brown Bridge Quiet Area, according to police sources. She was there in the afternoon, and sheriff’s office sources said they believe she could still be there.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search of the area, assisted by search and rescue teams, drones, detectives, local fire departments, and other resources. They are in contact with the Michigan State Police.
Police are asking people to stay out of the area to accommodate the search. Those with information that may be helpful can submit tips at the Sheriff Office’s new online reporting system.
