TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators are on the hunt for whoever lifted a dozen RV batteries from a local business.
The 12 batteries — valued between $110 and $150 each, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse — were swiped out of RVs on display at Nature & Me RV near U.S. 31 and Rennie School Road in Garfield Township.
Employees called the larceny in just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Oosse said they susp- ect the crime happened the night before.
They were taken from the business’ north parking lot — Oosse says the other side of the lot, by the main entrance, is the only one to sport surveillance cameras.
For now, investigators have no suspects in the case. Oosse said little evidence was left at the scene.
“There’s no snow, no tracks, nothing around,” he said. “Just a paved parking lot.”
Oosse said scrap yards should keep an eye out for drop-offs of multiple RV batteries, however.
Anyone with information should call central dispatch.
