HONOR — Thirty-seven days after her disappearance, investigators still have little clue what happened to Adrienne Quintal.
Family members upped a reward to $100,000 for information on the missing 5-foot-7-inch, 125-pound woman with brown hair and eyes.
“We just need some answers — I’m hoping to get some answers,” said Jennifer Bryson, Quintal’s older sister.
Deputies found the 47-year-old Quintal’s cellphone, handgun and purse in a bullet hole-riddled cabin near Honor on Oct. 17. Her car was in the driveway.
The last person to hear from her was a Detroit-area friend Quintal called for help just after 2:30 that morning, saying she was in the middle of a shootout and had shot a man in the face. Quintal asked her to call police.
Deputies arrived 45 minutes later to find a littering of bullet casings, but no felled man — and no Quintal. A closer look revealed the shots were all fired from inside the cabin out, marring the ceiling and door and shattering a cottage window.
“It’s very much an unusual case,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. “From the beginning of the phone call, it’s been strange.”
Normally, he added, a shootout leaves behind evidence of back-and-forth shots.
“We didn’t find any of that,” Schendel said. “And we found no evidence of blood or any indication that someone had been shot.”
Bryson describes her sister as the baby of the family, “super smart” and an avid lover of the outdoors who enjoys hunting and gardening. She and her siblings spent many summers at the cabin in childhood, and Quintal was familiar with the surrounding woods.
“She’s beautiful inside and out,” Bryson said. “This is way unusual — this is crazy, for her to be missing without a trace.”
Quintal and her boyfriend had spent two and a half weeks winterizing the cabin for her aging uncle, Bryson added. He offered to pay his niece to winterize the rustic home before the cold set in.
Quintal’s boyfriend left two days before the Oct. 17 incident to do some work on the couple’s downstate condo, family told police.
For now, investigators are working under three theories — one, Schendel says, is that she shot up the cabin and ran out into the woods after a medical episode or drug-fueled incident. He’s hoping a search with cadaver dogs will rule out that possibility. Other thoughts are that she was abducted or staged the incident, he added.
Bryson believes someone noticed her sister alone at the rural cabin and kidnapped her.
“I still think she would never have left voluntarily. That’s my gut feeling,” she said. “It could be wrong, I don’t know. Because none of us know, not even the police.
“There are so many possibilities, it’s almost endless.”
A bevy of new tips — from local and downstate sources — have flooded in since the news broke. Several of those “seem pretty promising,” Schendel said.
Investigators hoped to continue a search of the woods with cadaver dogs on Saturday, but weather and scheduling issues likely will delay that for another week or two yet, a Sheriff’s Department official said Friday afternoon.
Early searches via dog and drone turned up little, the Associated Press reported last month.
“We’re investigating until everything dries up or leads to a dead end,” Schendel said. “But we’re not at that point yet.”
Bryson hopes the increased reward could mean a turning point. It runs until Nov. 30 and then drops back to $10,000, she said.
“If someone is holding her, we don’t want it to keep going up and up and up and someone to keep waiting for a higher reward — this is the last increase we’ll have,” Bryson said. “And we’re just trying to capture this last week of hunters being out in upper Michigan.”
Anyone with information should call Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police silent observer line at 1-866-774-2345.
“This has been a real ordeal, trying to find her,” Bryson said. “It’s just been awful.
“This is bizarre.”
