FRANKFORT — Concerns of breast cancer rates and lacking screening prove a fear across northern Michigan’s counties.
Dr. Nancy Smith, chief medical officer at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital who also sees patients at Frankfort Medical Group, said it’s her understanding breast cancer rates are elevated across the five-county area.
“We seem to be seeing a lot of cancers in young people in their 30s — breast cancer and colorectal cancers,” the doctor said.
The hospital in Frankfort last week received its new three-dimensional mammography equipment meant to help patients living in rural Benzie County to more easier get screenings, Smith said.
Her worry is that despite the new preventive equipment, area women may put off getting a mammogram for fear of extra exposures to others during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And she’s not alone in that concern.
“Breast cancer did not stop because of the virus,” said Dee Lynch, co-founder and vice president for nonprofit Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention.
In 2004, Lynch said she learned Antrim County had the highest rate of breast cancer mortality in all of Michigan. That just wasn’t going to do, she said.
“It’s no fun being told Antrim County has the highest (breast cancer) mortality rate of anywhere in Michigan and nothing’s being done,” she said. “I was not going to allow this if there was any possible way to help our people and eradicate our numbers.”
Lynch and other volunteers developed and annual high tea event as a fundraiser to help pay for a program that provides free mammograms to Antrim County women and men who don’t have medical insurance or who can’t afford the expense. More than 200 attend the annual fundraiser in a ballroom at Shanty Creek Resort, though this year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We pick up co-pays, we give them gas cards, we even sent a young lady to (University of Michigan) for treatment,” she said. “If they don’t’ have money to pay, we cover it.”
The nonprofit has paid for more than 70 mammograms for both women and men in its 16 years, Lynch said.
Among those the organization has helped is Pat Dehnke, a breast cancer survivor from Bellaire. She’s convinced frequent screenings have saved her life again and again.
“It’s not a death sentence anymore, especially if you detect it early enough,” she said. “The more people that know you can live with it and work through it, the more hopeful people are.”
Dehnke’s bouts with breast cancer came 11 years apart and both battles she suffered the loss of a breast to a mastectomy. Her advice to others is to perform self-checks and seek routine screenings with medical providers.
Lynch said the efforts of the High Tea volunteers and donors through the years are responsible for the improved medical treatment of Antrim County residents and the decreased mortality rates from breast and even other cancers.
“It’s education that does it. There’s no question in my mind. We have the data to prove it. It’s the education, and not just the printed word,” she said.
Lynch said that for years both volunteers and medical experts have pressed for awareness of breast and other cancers by engaging in education efforts in the county’s schools and through visits with various community organizations.
“We’ve convinced them that detection is the name of the game,” Lynch said. “We have saved lives. There is no doubt about that.”
The High Tea organization can be reached at 231-377-7077 or at www.antrimcountyhighteaforbreastcancerprevention.org online, where donations are accepted.
