PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Bands of Ottawa Indians’ long legal battle to assert sovereignty on nearly 350 square miles of the tip of the northern Lower Peninsula is over.
A Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals opinion that the land described in the Treaty of 1855 isn’t a reservation will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the tribe’s appeal. The tribe sued Michigan’s governor seeking the declaration so it could enforce laws on its citizens who lived in the area.
But whether the state or federal government recognizes the reservation boundaries is a political matter for tribal citizen Renee “Wasson” Dillard.
She’s a renowned natural fiber artist known for her intricate woven black ash baskets, and serves as enjinaabiigigeying, a traditional ecological knowledge educator for the tribe.
“I carry my disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision, but it will not change how I care for the land and waters,” Wasson said.
Tribal leaders sought to enforce the Indian Child Welfare Act for its citizens within the reservation, according to a statement from the tribe. The complaint, filed in 2015, stated parents in child welfare cases were frequently caught between tribal and state courts imposing different standards.
Staff for tribal Chairwoman Regina Gasco-Bentley referred to her written statement when reached for comment.
In it, Gasco-Bentley wrote a ruling in the tribe’s favor would have protected the tribe’s citizens, their natural resources, environment and ancestral remains, along with their cultural and historical identity.
But the outcome doesn’t affect the tribe’s lands already held in trust, her statement read. Nor does it impact numerous other treaty and legal rights, including jurisdiction over citizens who live on that trust land and off-reservation hunting and fishing rights.
“This case cannot change the fact that this region has always been and remains our home,” Gasco-Bentley wrote in the statement.
Matthew Fletcher, director of the Indigenous Law & Policy Center at Michigan State University, said he believed the ruling missed the mark. It would likely block other tribes that signed the Treaty of 1855 from filing a similar suit, including the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (he’s a citizen).
But it won’t impact that tribe’s separate bid to sue the government for damages over lands lost within its own reservation, Fletcher said.
Language in the treaty describes lands to be set aside for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa citizens, including all or part of 10 townships in Emmet County, parts of three more in Charlevoix County, all of Harbor Springs and Petoskey, a part of Charlevoix and the two islands, according to a map the tribe produced.
In its complaint, the tribe argued the treaty clearly intended that as the tribe’s reservation boundary, making it Indian country by definition.
That would mean tribal law enforcement would have jurisdiction over several matters, Gasco-Bentley stated — protecting LTBB victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault throughout the entire reservation area were all considered in the several years of litigation.
What it wouldn’t do is affect private property ownership within the boundaries, Fletcher agreed.
So too did Lance Boldrey, attorney for defendants Emmet County Lake Shore Association and Protection of Rights Alliance. The two organizations were among the 19 defendants on the suit, most of which were local governments within the reservation boundaries.
“It’s absolutely true this was never a claim to individual titles, it was never a request to have land granted back to the tribe,” he said.
The two organizations intervened over concerns about other impacts, like the Environmental Protection Agency or the tribe taking over environmental regulations in reservation boundaries instead of the state, Boldrey said.
Boldrey said his clients are pleased that the lawsuit is over, although similar claims are still pending in state courts from a tribal citizen disputing the state’s jurisdiction over his criminal case.
Emails to press offices for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office represented the governor, weren’t returned Friday.
Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled the treaty set aside the land it described so tribal citizens could claim individual allotments, not as a reservation. Judge Eric Clay’s opinion for himself, Senior Judge Alice M. Batchelder and judge John K. Bush cited treaty language and the surrounding negotiations.
Those parcels of 80 acres to families and 40 acres to single persons were ultimately lost through mismanagement and fraud in the decades to come, as previously reported.
While the federal government controlled the land for a time so tribal members could claim it, the end of that control meant the land isn’t Indian country, Clay wrote.
That conclusion seems to miss a big point, Fletcher said: The treaty’s failed implementation, on top of the federal government letting non-Indians claim lands that should have been off-limits, robbed Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa of the land they were promised.
In that light, federal control over the land should never have ended, Fletcher said, a point Gasco-Bentley echoed.
“Had the treaty been properly implemented almost all the land within the reservation would have consisted of Odawa allotments,” Gasco-Bentley said.
A 1994 law reaffirming the tribe’s federal recognition references the same boundaries, but years of attempts to get recognition as Indian country from the federal government went nowhere, according to the statement. By 2014 the inaction prompted the tribal council to authorize a lawsuit.
Fletcher said the Indian Child Welfare Act lets local, state and tribal governments negotiate over its enforcement — discussions that might be possible now that the lawsuit is over, he added.
While Boldrey said he hopes the friction the lawsuit seemed to create between the tribe and local governments subsides, Charlevoix City Manager Mark Haydlauf said the city never saw the tribe as an adversary despite being a defendant in the case.
For Wasson, the unfortunate outcome will not keep her from preserving her sovereignty, or practicing her culture, she said.
Boundaries laid by politicians can’t break the spiritual bond and role as stewards that Waganakising Odawa carry out, Wasson said.
Nor can it stop her from carrying out her relationship by harvesting bullrush, basswoods, cedar and other material to carry on traditional weaving practices.
Gasco-Bentley ecchoed this in her statement.
“This is profoundly disappointing and frustrating, but only strengthens the resolve of the Odawa to continue building our culture and community in this land of our ancestors,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.