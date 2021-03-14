TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes water levels are approaching seasonal lows, but scientists forecast continued above-average levels this year even if not as dramatic as last year’s recording-breaking conditions.
Experts said that means some beaches may have more room for socially distancing sunbathers and swimmers this summer, but other places along the big water shorelines should be expected to continue to erode — particularly during storms.
“Some beaches will add sand but others may lose sand,” said Mark Breederland, extension educator for Michigan Sea Grant in Traverse City.
He hosted a recent webinar to help explain the factors that affect water levels on the Great Lakes. The video can be found on Michigan Sea Grant’s YouTube channel.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit announced last week that water levels on all of the Great Lakes are tracking below last year’s. However, all but Lake Ontario are expected to remain well above long-term averages, records show.
“We do expect Lake Michigan-Huron to be near its seasonal low in the next couple of weeks and then the seasonal rise will begin in April,” said Deanna Apps, Corps physical scientist.
She confirmed the forecast for water levels on Lakes Michigan and Huron for the next six months suggests levels will be 9 to 11 inches below last year, but between 22 and 26 inches above long-term averages.
“We are still in that two-foot range above average,” Apps said.
The Great Lakes Basin overall received less precipitation during this winter than in recent years, she said, and the lakes experienced greater rates of evaporation in February because of the extremely cold temperatures.
The cold air streak also caused an ice jam to develop on the St. Clair River, officials said, which causes downstream levels to drop and upstream levels to rise.
John Lenters, research scientist at Michigan Technical University and the Great Lakes Research Center, spoke at length during last week’s webinar about the ways evaporation and ice cover affect water levels on North America’s freshwater inland seas.
He explained how the peak of evaporation across the Great Lakes happens during winter; in fact, Lake Superior’s evaporation rate in December is equivalent to the flow of the Niagara River over Niagara Falls, he said.
Lenters said the “old paradigm” of thinking wintertime ice cover serves as a cap on winter evaporation from the Great Lakes is a “vast oversimplification.” Instead, the interactions are more complex and often not during winter, he said.
Water levels are related mostly to precipitation rates and modulated by the impacts of evaporation, often during seasonal changes, Lenters said.
“Lake Michigan-Huron is going to continue to be high unless things really dry out this summer,” he said.
Chris Warren, the Corps’ Detroit District watershed hydrology branch chief, said drier conditions this winter aided seasonal water level declines on all the lakes. But that doesn’t mean coastal flooding and shoreline erosion concerns have been washed away, he said.
“As water levels begin their seasonal rise there is still potential for coastal impacts since water levels remain high,” Warren said.
Data shows only Lake Ontario was anticipated by scientists to return to more normal water levels this summer and fall.
