TRAVERSE CITY — Robert Schwander’s absence brought an abrupt end to his resentencing Tuesday, and for the second time this week, the hearing was pushed back.
Schwander, 26, is now set to appear at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 to be resentenced by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer for the second-degree murder of 16-year-old Carly Lewis.
Schwander was 17 on June 2, 2011, when he stabbed Lewis and later dumped her body in a public works site.
Days later Schwander, previously taken in and given a place to stay by Lewis’ parents, approached Traverse City Police to confess. He led them to Lewis’ body, buried in a sand pile off Woodmere Avenue, on June 14.
Investigations revealed Lewis and Schwander had plans to meet up that June 2 afternoon. He brought the girl back to a makeshift shack he lived in near Woodmere and Beitner, and an “altercation” ensued, according to testimony during the trial. Lewis was stabbed 10 times.
After an emotional trial, Schwander was levied a sentence of 40-70 years for second-degree murder by Judge Thomas Power. He’d been charged with open murder, which allows a jury to levy a verdict on first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
The lengthy sentence has been the core of a case that’s ping-ponged between circuit and appellate courtrooms for nearly a decade.
The matter could be put to rest by Judge Elsenheimer, who will be the third to review the case.
