TRAVERSE CITY — Four Traverse City Area Public Schools elementary schools that are used as voting locations will go virtual for classes on Election Day as a safety precaution.
Long Lake Elementary, Traverse Heights Elementary, TCAPS Montessori at Glenn Loomis and Westwoods Elementary are all voting sites. Students typically have a half-day on Election Day. But on Nov. 8 this year, students and staff at those schools will have a virtual day as a safety precaution, as decided by TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner.
The day will remain a half-day.
During the first week in August, TCAPS sent out a survey to the parents and staff of those four elementary schools asking if they would prefer their students attend school in person with a possible police presence or if parents would prefer for the day to be a virtual half-day.
Of the 420 responses to that survey, a majority showed that parents overwhelmingly wanted the school to err on the side of caution and make the school day virtual.
“I think that there’s some people that would just rather be a little bit safe than sorry,” VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner also spoke with local law enforcement about staffing those buildings on Election Day, but the Traverse City Police Department and the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were unable to guarantee coverage for the day.
The idea of giving students a virtual day arose from concerns voiced by TCAPS staff, including the principals in those buildings, VanWagoner said. The main concern is that, although the school would be hosting the voting procedures, school staff would not be able to enforce their routine security procedures and vet everyone coming in to vote on Election Day, which could present a danger to students.
It also is contradictory to some of the work the TCAPS board of education and the school administration currently is doing to make school security a top priority. In recent weeks, the TCAPS board of education hired a security consultant to assess their school buildings and operations in the fall and decided to hire a school safety officer.
For future elections, VanWagoner said TCAPS is looking to see if there’s a way for the school to make Election Day a professional development day where students would not be present or turn it into a day off to avoid the conflict with voting. Forcing the polls out of the school buildings is not on their radar, he said.
In Traverse City and Long Lake Township, where those TCAPS elementary schools are used for voting, finding other buildings to hold the polls on Election Day would be a challenge. Polling locations cannot be residential, commercial or for-profit buildings, and they must have a parking lot and fit the standards within the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for accessible design.
In Long Lake Township, which is largely residential, Westwoods Elementary, Long Lake Elementary and Kensington Church are the only buildings that fit that description, and they are all currently used for voting, said Long Lake Township Clerk Ronda Robinson. There is one other church in town, but it is not ADA-accessible, and Long Lake Township Hall is already full on Election Day, as it holds the township’s absentee voting precincts, she said.
Sarah Lutz, the deputy city clerk in Traverse City, said Traverse City has a similar issue. Finding buildings that fit the mold for a voting precinct is difficult, but also finding organizations that are open to allowing a city or township to take control of their building for a whole day is an added struggle.
“It’s not impossible, but it’s not easy,” Lutz said.
It’s also important that the buildings are conveniently located and easily identifiable for residents to make the voting experience as straightforward as possible for people, Lutz said.
The only other school district within the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District that hosts voting in one of its buildings on Election Day is Suttons Bay Schools.
The Suttons Bay middle school gym is used for voting, but, during the 2019-2020 school year, the Suttons Bay Schools administration and board of education shifted their calendar so that Election Day in November 2020 would be a day off for students and a development day for teachers, said Suttons Bay Schools Superintendent Casey Petz.
In Suttons Bay, the concerns are similar to the ones in Traverse City: Most people who come in and vote during the day would not get vetted in the same way as they would on a regular school day. The gym has a separate entrance and is detached from the rest of the school, but Petz said that, considering violence toward schools and political violence, it seemed an easy choice to give kids the day off.
“None of those people have gone through our normal safety and security protocols, yet they’re here,” Petz said. “It’s just not a good match for what we normally do, day in and day out, to keep our kids safe.”
For this year’s November election, Suttons Bay students will again have the day off, but that is only a short-term solution. The Suttons Bay Schools administration has asked the county to find another voting location site for people in that area, Petz said.
In Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties, where the population is smaller and precincts require fewer voting locations, all voting takes place at township halls, fire stations or police precincts.
Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said the decision to change voting locations from schools to township halls in Antrim was made as a way to consolidate election and government operations.
“It was easier,” Guy said. The fear of violence was not a problem people were thinking about at that time.
Kalkaska County Clerk Deb Hill has been clerk since 2009, but, from her own voting history, she said it has been “decades” since voters in her county went to cast their ballots in school buildings on Election Day.
