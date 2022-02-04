TRAVERSE CITY — The news was sudden, fast and good: Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott included several northern Michigan districts in a $133 million donation to help kids stay in school.
National recipient of the donation Communities in Schools will parcel the amount between 110 groups country-wide, including Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan.
"This is a really big deal for our organization," said CISNWMI Executive Director Amy Burk. "I never thought I'd see a donation in this dollar amount come across my desk in my lifetime."
It isn't the first time Scott tagged the region. The author and ex-wife of Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos chose Goodwill NMI as one of 384 organizations to receive a portion of the $4.2 billion donated in December 2020. The local agency received $5 million.
CISNWMI members elected not to disclose the exact amount yet as the news came quickly and they're still processing the information, Burk said. The state organization is also not disclosing the amount, issuing a press statement thanking Scott and pledging a one-year expansion plan to reach 15,000 more kids from its current 30,000 statewide roster.
The crux of CIS' model is in staffing a full-time person in each partner school to work with kids and families to overcome potential barriers to graduation, from nutrition and health, to academics, to supplies and social skills. The organization's national goal is to bring the CIS model into every Title I-eligible school in the country, from 3,000 currently, to 70,000, according to the statement.
Locally, CISNWMI started in Mancelona (K-12) in 2001, and spread to Kalkaska (middle), Ellsworth (K-12), Central Lake (pre-K) and East Jordan (K-6). The group also runs after-school programs in Kalkaska, Mancelona and East Jordan, Burk said.
The funding could allow the program to potentially expand to other districts, and is especially timely given the pandemic-induced stress many families are facing, Burk said.
"We are in a mental health crisis — what's going on tipped the mental health crisis for youth. We see basic needs — food, clothing, shelter — but we do a lot with social-emotional skills, to teach kids to self-regulate when they're feeling upset and social skills so they can be successful in life," Burk said.
The group's 2020 tax form 990 shows $1,056,820 in revenues that primarily come from federal and state grants, district-match funding and donations. Last year 100 percent of CISNWMI enrollees stayed in school, with 99 percent of K-11 students promoted into the next grade, and 100 percent of seniors graduating or receiving their GED, according to the statement.
