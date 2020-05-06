TRAVERSE CITY — Two multi million-dollar projects that promise to give students better ways to school and to start looping a popular multi-use trail could start soon.
City commissioners Monday approved a Safe Routes to School program to build sidewalks, pathways, bike lanes and other improvements near 10 schools in and around Traverse City.
The federally funded project has a $2,034,800 budget, city Engineer Tim Lodge wrote in a memo. It’ll build 4.25 miles of sidewalks and paths, and work should begin in June and wrap in August 2021.
Commissioners also approved the first major step toward looping the Boardman Lake Trail. They gave the nod to a $2,043,142 contract to build the trail from 14th Street to Dendrinos Drive at Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will cover $836,143 with a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant, documents show. The city will front $1,047,225 from a previous bond issue and repay the debt through a brownfield plan.
Project partner Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails Inc previously announced the bidder is Team Elmer’s, and that work could begin this summer.
Future phases include a connection to Medalie Park and a spur to the corner of Cass and South Airport roads, as previously reported.
TART Trails, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Disability Network and other organizations will have a chance to participate in an Active Transportation Advisory Committee commissioners approved forming Monday. They’ll look at issues like gathering cyclist and pedestrian data, adding more pedestrian-scale lighting and reducing surface parking while maintaining public parking availability.
Commissioners made a few adjustments to the resolution supporting the committee’s formation, including allowing for more success metrics and adding improving pedestrian and biker safety to its mandate.
