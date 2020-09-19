TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Area Intermediate Schools will continue to contract with Traverse City Police Department for a school resource officer.
But the city’s move to renew the contract triggered a debate that touched on a national conversation over the role of police in schools.
Commissioners at a previous meeting approved the contract to provide a school resource officer at the Career Technical Center, New Campus, Traverse Heights and Oak Park from September to June 2021, and from September 2021 through June 2022 by a 6-1 vote.
The ISD will pay $10,272.80 per month for the stretch in 2020-21, and $10,451.14 per month for the 2021-22 period, documents show.
Commissioner Tim Werner voted against the contract, and said that while he supports the police department and TBAISD, he couldn’t support having a police officer in schools.
“To me it’s probably a result of lack of funding from the state level for proper resources, but given the limited resources, it’s hard for me to believe that there wouldn’t be a better way to spend that on social workers, on school counselors, on school nurses, whatever that might be,” he said.
Werner referenced arguments for shifting away from having police in schools and working to better address the long-term health and well-being of students.
TBAISD Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Carol Greilick asked city leaders to renew the contract to keep TCPD Officer Jennilyn Oster at the schools, adding Oster’s “compassion, calm demeanor and wisdom” lead to good outcomes.
Patrick Lamb, another TBAISD assistant superintendent, also spoke in favor of keeping the district’s school resource officer for the role she plays in everything from school safety drills to little items like traffic concerns.
Oster told commissioners that much of what she does as a school resource officer can be characterized as proactive.
She has worked in four different TBAISD schools for four years, and with many students with disabilities or emotional difficulties. She sees her job as keeping them out of the criminal justice and court systems and educating them to better advocate for themselves, she said.
Oster responded to 171 calls at one of the intermediate school district’s special education programs, 45 of which were proactive, 34 classified as student safety counseling, and 16 referrals to Department of Health and Human Services or other agency counseling.
Oster said students see her as someone they can approach. They tell her about physical and sexual assaults, neglect and abuse — things they may never tell a uniformed officer.
“They will come up and tell me about it in person because I’m a person that’s there all the time, I’m not in a uniform, I’m approachable,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she didn’t oppose the school resource officer position, but asked for a better job description more reflective what Oster does at TBAISD.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said he hopes the Career Technical Center could become a recruiting ground for police. He’s also a father of special-needs children and worked in New Campus in the 1990s, calling it imperative to have an officer in the “very complex, very dynamic, emotional” setting.
“If there’s something that’s criminal, if we need to call officer services, that school liaison officer is right there to help with that,” he told commissioners.
School shootings and a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, have sparked debates over whether police belong in schools.
Chris Stone and Courtney Wiggins are both members of Northern Michigan E3 — formerly the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Taskforce — and both shared their personal take.
Both Stone and Wiggins said after the meeting that Oster seems to be doing great things in her role — Wiggins said it’s important for law enforcement to have a relationship with their community and Stone said he was struck by her comments on how she works with students and the trust they have in her.
Wiggins said she wasn’t sure the contract is the best use of money without more research or talking to students — there’s a lot more she wants to learn about Oster’s job before saying too much. She wondered whether funds would be better spent on more social workers or nurses, and has heard from law enforcers that their role is not to be a social worker.
“And it seems like from what I heard, they’re kind of filling that role with this liaison position within that school, but we have social workers that should be at schools doing those things,” Wiggins said.
Stone is opposed to police in schools, he said. His wife is a former educator, and students can build the kind of trust Oster spoke of with other faculty. School liaison officers in other cases have been a “fast track” for some kids into the criminal justice system, Stone said. He’s particularly concerned by stories of students of color facing higher scrutiny by police in schools.
