TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education voted to send out requests for proposals on two buildings in the district — a former elementary school and the current district administration building.
TCAPS trustees voted 6-0 to seek an RFP for the Bertha Vos Elementary School building and 5-1 for an RFP for the Boardman Administration building, with Trustee Josey Ballenger as the lone “no” vote.
The topic of selling school properties has popped up at a few recent board of education meetings as the district has received offers to purchase two district properties, including the Bertha Vos building.
Bertha Vos Elementary School closed in the early 2000s, and the TCAPS administration has previously stated it has no intent of reopening a school there.
The Boardman Administration Building, on the other hand, currently holds the offices of about 40 to 50 central office staff and the district’s print shop. Recently, the district had the building evaluated and found that it was worth more than $3 million, Superintendent John VanWagoner said.
At the board’s request, TCAPS administration worked with their attorneys to develop two RFPs for the Bertha Vos building and the Boardman Administration building. There are few restrictions on what the board could do in terms of what proposals they accept or reject, VanWagoner said.
“I feel like this is a good process to at least go out and see what the interest is from the community or developers on this,” Trustee Matt Anderson said. “We have a lot of need that has been voiced in our community for affordable or attainable housing … I’d be excited to kind of see what could be the opportunities for this building and/or Bertha Vos.”
The decision to put out an RFP for the Bertha Vos building faced no opposition, but Ballenger vocally disagreed with the decision to send out an RFP for the administration building.
“I have major concerns about putting out the request for proposal at this time. I don’t understand the urgency of it at this time,” Ballenger said. “We’ve just adopted the strategic plan on July 27, we’re all eager to get moving on that, and I don’t see how this really fits in.”
The district should first come up with a holistic plan for its facilities, especially Central Grade Elementary School, before thinking about selling the administration building, Ballenger said.
Central Grade School, which is one of the oldest buildings in the district, is in need of major repairs. Ballenger said she has many concerns about the amount of time and resources that are being invested in accepting and evaluating proposals and the potential cascade of impacts the district may face if they have to relocate the administration and also in the near future relocate Central Grade students if the district is tempted by a high-dollar offer on the administration building.
One public commenter, Justin VanRheenen, who is running for the school board, also asked that the board not send out an RFP for the administration building.
Before seeking offers on the administration building, VanRheenen said the board should first get an appraisal for the building, make a plan for moving the building’s staff, explore options for creating housing for staff in the building and make a plan for Central Grade School repairs.
“To me, this conversation is long overdue,” VanRheenen said. “With the opening of Montessori in the next year, it’s time for this conversation regarding Central Grade to take priority now.”
Christine Thomas-Hill, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the district has some options for what they could do in terms of moving the central office around, one of which would be moving the district administration and the print shop to the Sabin Data Center. Central Grade students could then relocate to the Glenn Loomis building while the Central Grade building gets repaired.
Trustee Erica Moon Mohr said she thinks that the district’s next major project should be on the Central Grade building and that sending out the RFP would not prevent the district from doing that.
Other trustees said they would like to see the RFP sent out for the administration building to gauge community interest in it and to clarify some parts of their broader plans to deal with the district’s facilities, which is a stated goal in their recently approved strategic plan.
Other board members noted that sending out the RFP would not be binding for the board, as the trustees would still have the option to reject any proposals they receive.
“I have full confidence that TCAPS can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said. “I think putting the RFP out there helps us see what potential there is for this building, and might help us fill in the gaps and what to do when we renovate, remodel Central Grade school.”
