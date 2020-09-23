TRAVERSE CITY — One percent of 1,000 devices infected is not all that bad. But 1 percent of 1 million? Well that isn’t just a whole new ballgame, it’s a whole new ballpark.
Matt McMahon, the associate superintendent of technology at Gratiot-Isabella Intermediate School District, used that analogy when describing the possible threats to cyber security Michigan school districts face as students learn remotely and staff work from home.
School districts make easy targets because of the amount of personal data they hold and underfunded cyber security measures, McMahon said. With more devices in hands outside of the district’s network, the target is that much bigger.
“It’s unfortunate that we live in that world,” McMahon said. “Hackers are more active, right now. They’ve actually picked up their game.”
Microsoft provides the number of malware attacks on education systems in the United States during a rolling 30-day period. The most recent data showed more than 5.6 million such intrusions of school districts in the last month. That made up 61 percent of all attacks in the U.S.
Hartford Public Schools in Connecticut delayed the start of school because a ransomware attack shut down the district’s systems, including the one that assigns and directs bus routes. A 16-year-old student at Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida launched DDos attacks during the first week of remote learning and ground the district to a halt.
The K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, based out of Washington, D.C., said most hackers use malware attacks that infects a system, encrypts data and cuts off access. They then demand a ransom to provide the code that will allow access and thaw the frozen data. The resource center estimated such tactics milked school districts of $25 million in 2017.
“Hackers are upping their game and looking for those exploits more than ever because all of those computers are online,” McMahon said.
Hackers can also target students learning virtually or staff working from home with remote access to their office computer. Hackers can hijack a home router to introduce malware into that system, which could then find its way past district filters or firewalls and infect the school network.
“It’s really tempting for techs to take the easy way out and make things available to staff,” McMahon said. “Networks used to be composed of just schools. Now, networks are composed of a bunch of schools and a bunch of home networks — all managed through varying levels of security.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools has more than 1,300 students going the virtual route this school year. That is 14.5 percent of its student body.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said the technology staff at TACPS is “working tirelessly” to keep every student, staff member and the district as a whole safe from cyber attacks. He said parents of students learning at home should — if possible — keep on eye on what their child is doing online and to be on the lookout for “anything out of the ordinary.”
“Is technology ever foolproof? No, but we work to keep everything locked tight so that information isn’t available to anyone that comes looking,” VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said TCAPS has the proper filters and firewalls in place to mitigate any sort of attack or intrusion. The district also uses the Google platform and Chromebooks, which McMahon called a “very controlled learning management system.”
Although the Google platform is centrally managed and controlled as well as regularly updated by the district, McMahon said the security measures and authentication requirements for users can be a challenge for younger students. He said that is a “necessary evil” to provide security.
“It’s not to say (students with district devices) are not a risk, but they’ve always been a risk — and that’s why we do what we do,” McMahon said. “They’ve scared us for years. The fact that there’s more means there’s a lot more room for error.”
Tom Wyant is the owner of Wyant Computer Services in Traverse City. He used to provide cyber security for more than a dozen northern Michigan school districts, including TCAPS, the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, Glen Lake, Elk Rapids and Kingsley.
Wyant said a lot of lessons were learned when school districts had to go 100 percent remote during the spring when the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered every school building. Before those lessons were learned, however, Wyant said it was “like the Wild West” for hackers looking to take advantage of vulnerable districts.
The key, Wyant said, is educating people about how to use their devices securely.
“I would trust most people,” Wyant said. “But there are some people who are like, ‘Hey, what’s this?” and just click away.”
Even with the onslaught of attacks on school districts, Wyant said there are people finding and patching security holes every day.
VanWagoner said the education community is getting wiser to their vulnerabilities.
“We have to remain vigilant,” he said. The reality is that there are people that want to do things that hurt students and staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.