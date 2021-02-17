MAPLE CITY — A tract of longtime farmland and its surrounding forests are now forever protected through a conservation easement just south of Maple City in Leelanau County.
“Mom and Dad had always wanted to see the farm maintained in its current form. They did not want it subdivided and developed,” said Bob Schettek, one of two sons of Paul and Arlene Schettek, who raised their family at the homestead property.
“It was a nice place to grow up,” Bob Schettek said. “In 2022, we’ll become a centennial farm.”
Officials with the Leelanau Conservancy recently announced the protection of 90 acres of combined farmland and forest through a conservation easement at the Schettek ranch. Two-thirds of the protected land in Kasson Township is forested and the rest includes the farm buildings and fields now used to grow hay.
“It’s been a place where we worked, we played,” Schettek said.
He said the rural landscape at the family’s farm provides ideal wildlife habitat for whitetail deer, turkey, porcupine and more — a pair of sandhill cranes even nested there and a family of fox denned beneath one of the outbuildings three years in a row.
“If you’re a bullfrog you’ll find a place here, or if you’re a 10-point buck there’s place here, too, and everything in between,” Schettek said.
Not just the wildlife, but the land is also lovely, said Kim Hayes, the conservancy’s farmland and easement programs director.
The hardwood forest has a seasonal wetland area with stands of impressive hemlocks that collectively offer prime bird habitat, she said.
“It’s beautiful, undulating land and a gorgeous understory of ferns in the spring,” Hayes said.
Schettek said his late father, Paul, selectively cut the forest to manage the trees and annually cull firewood for the family’s wood furnace from the land on which they lived. He also liked to keep a few cattle or swine, sometimes even chickens.
Arlene, Paul’s widow, recently worked with her sons Bob and James to conserve the land with the nonprofit conservancy. The 85-year-old family matriarch still lives at the three-generation farm homesteaded by John and Helen Schettek.
Paul Schettek farmed the land until his death in 2017 and since then his son James has managed the farm growing ground crops.
The longtime working farm now protected from development will not be open to the public. Instead, it will remain private forested and agricultural property where the only allowed changes will be for the main home and working buildings within the main farm footprint, Hayes said.
The easement director said the goal wasn’t to tie down the landowners who may need to renovate the home, rebuild the barn or what not; instead, preserving the land was the key element.
Hayes said half of the conservation easement value was covered by federal funding under the National Resource Conservation Service, a Farm Bill-supported program.
Learn more about the conservancy’s land protection efforts at www.leelanauconservancy.org online.
