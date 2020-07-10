EMPIRE — The Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive in Leelanau County will open Saturday for the first time this season, thanks to several completed projects.
The popular drive, located in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, will only open on weekends, as the entrance station at the base of the drive is being replaced. Work on the entrance station is expected to finish sometime in August, after which the drive will be open seven days a week.
The entrance station at the Dune Climb is also being replaced, though people can still get in and out of the parking lot, said Tom Ulrich, deputy superintendent. The same contractor is doing the work on both, but the Scenic Drive station took priority because there’s no other way to get into the drive, he said.
The well-loved Lake Michigan Overlook is still accessible, though a 3-foot-wide boardwalk that takes people to the overlook has not been installed this year as a way to encourage social distancing, Ulrich said.
“It gets really crowded as people walk and pass by each other and jam up on it,” Ulrich said. “If they’re on the sand they’ll spread out more.”
People who may have difficulty walking on the sand can visit the Dune and North Bar Lake Overlooks for now, which are a little easier, he said.
Drive projects include a new roof on the covered bridge, updates to the restrooms at Picnic Mountain and refurbished railings at the overlook platforms.
Many downed trees were also cleared.
Superintendent Scott Tucker said the pandemic really set the park back, as its list of projects were not even started until after the date they were supposed to be completed. A windstorm in June added to the delay, as the road had to be cleared all over again, he said.
With the Scenic Drive development, the lakeshore is fully open, Ulrich said. Two small bookstores at the Dune Climb and at Glen Haven are closed, but those are run by the nonprofit America’s National Parks.
“Their revenue stream got hammered by the pandemic and they really don’t have sufficient staffing,” Ulrich said.
The company runs several bookstores at national parks and donates the profits back to park to be used for research and education, he said. Park officials have already been told there will not be a donation this year, he said.
Ulrich said it feels good to have the lakeshore fully open.
“It was so weird not being able to welcome everybody to the park,” he said. “It’s really nice to get back to some type of normalcy. We’re just asking everybody to continue to follow health department guidelines.”
Park Rangers will be at the Scenic Drive entrance from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to answer questions visitors may have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.