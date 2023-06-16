BEULAH — Scammers are posing as Benzie County Sheriff Office officials, even spoofing the department's phone number, warns law enforcement.
A statement by Benzie Sheriff Kyle Rosa reports that some people were contacted by scammers who threatened callers with a missed "court date" and tried to secure "bond payment" through prepaid debit cards.
Scammers say thousands of dollars in bond payments are needed to avoid arrest, said Rosa's statement.
The Sheriff Office would never request payment in this way, and Rosa asked those who field a suspicious call to notify law enforcement directly at 231-882-4484.
