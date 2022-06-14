TRAVERSE CITY — A man tried to purchase a boat with gift cards, according to an official from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
He tried to purchase either a pontoon boat or a boat trailer and motor using Facebook Marketplace. The seller asked him to pay for the $1,400 purchase using gift cards from stores including eBay and Meijer. Then the seller asked the customer to share the gift card codes via online messages. The customer never received the boat in return. Lieutenant Brian Giddis said that the seller still appears to be active on Facebook Marketplace. The Sheriff’s Office was investigating the case as of Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.