TORCH RIVER — A unique stretch of river connecting two lakes and joined by another river holds important spawning grounds at the center of new fishing regulations.
In the early summer, you’ll find muskellunge, a massive predator fish, spawning in the Torch and Rapid rivers. Now, instead of a seasonal fishing ban that made it illegal for riverside owners to fish off their own docks for a few months, the Department of Natural Resources is imposing a months-long gear restriction to protect these famously hard-to-catch fish at a vulnerable moment.
Each year from May 1 to July 1, anglers can only use single-point hooks with up to a half-inch gap between the point and shank when fishing the Torch River from the Crystal Beach Road bridge to Lake Skegemog, and the Rapid River from the Torch to the Aarwood Road bridge.
Muskie are large, torpedo-shaped, green-on-white ambush predators with big, toothy mouths, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They average 37 inches in length and can live up to 30 years.
These fish spawn in several other spots in the Chain of Lakes, the 100-mile-long, 12-lake system of which the Torch River is a small link, said DNR Fisheries Biologist Heather Hettinger.
“But that is the one that is the most visible, it’s the most traveled, even in the springtime,” she said. “You get a lot of people in there fishing, you’ve got people in there moving their boats from lake to lake as you get ready for summer.”
She called the river a unique stretch, where both heavy development and lots of natural shoreline can be found alongside gin-clear waters that flow over lots of stumps and other woody structure.
It’s already illegal to target muskie during much of when the gear restriction will be in effect, said Jay Wesley, the DNR’s Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator — their season is the last Saturday in June through March 15 in most of the state.
Will Schultz, a board member and past president of the Michigan Muskie Alliance, said a statewide bag limit of one muskie per year and a more restrictive size limit on Lake Bellaire, Torch, Skegemog and Clam lakes and their tributaries — a 50-inch minimum instead of 42 — aim to protect the fish.
The problem was, people were pestering or trying to snag them in the Torch and Rapid rivers while they spawn, Wesley said.
While the DNR considered a regulation banning anyone from targeting the fish during their spawning run, that seemed too hard to enforce, Hettinger said. Limiting anglers to smaller tackle made more sense.
“So the big lures people are using to snag or harass muskie won’t be legal, but you could still go in there and fish for suckers or fish for perch, or fish for steelhead,” she said.
Single-point hooks could, for example, be baited or attached to a spinner lure, Wesley said. But no more treble hooks, at least from May through July.
That was the DNR’s plan to protect the critical spawning grounds before, Hettinger said. Then the pandemic hit, and all the agency’s plans for meetings and public input-gathering went kaput.
Instead, the agency adopted a more heavy-handed fishing closure, one that prompted plenty of outcry from people who wanted to reel in some white suckers, steelhead, rock bass and other fish found in the river, Hettinger said.
It’s not the first time someone floated the idea of a seasonal fishing closure on the Torch, Schultz said. The Michigan Muskie Alliance found a petition from the 1950s to the Michigan Department of Conservation (the DNR’s predecessor) to do the same.
But he agreed the idea goes too far by banning panfishing and otherwise legal angling.
Muskies, being large apex predators, typically are found in small numbers, Hettinger said.
But even with that in mind, the populations in Torch and Skegemog lakes are very small, Schultz said. So it’s particularly important to protect them while they spawn — for one, they don’t do so until they’re 6 to 8 years old. For another, their eggs sink to the bottom, unlike the sticky eggs of their smaller cousin, the northern pike.
“So if there’s no current or the substrate is silty, the eggs suffocate before they ever get a chance to hatch,” Schultz said.
That’s why the spawning grounds on the Torch and Rapid are so vital, even with all the boat traffic and nearby development, he added.
The Michigan Muskie Alliance backs the new gear restriction, and its members will keep an eye on how it goes, Schultz said. It’ll be some time before the rule and others aimed at protecting Torch and Skegemog lakes makes a noticeable difference, though.
“Seeing any kind of an impact with fish that take so long to get to maturity, you may not see an impact of a single regulation for 15 years,” he said.
