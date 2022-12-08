TRAVERSE CITY— Citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and acting board member Kimberly Hampton was appointed as vice chair to the new Tribal Homeland Security Advisory Council.
The new Tribal Homeland Security Advisory Council will advise the Department of Homeland Security on policies and practices that affect Indian Country, including emergency management, law enforcement, cybersecurity, domestic terrorism and targeted violence, and border security, according to the department.
Hampton said she’s looking forward to the appointment.
“Indigenous communities like the Sault Tribe are committed to the safety and security of this country, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the council to identify areas where tribal nations can strengthen our partnership with the federal government,” Hampton said in a statement.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the announcement at the White House Tribal Nations Summit about how Hampton, along with the 15-members across Indian Country, will serve on the council.
The members represent more than 564,000 registered citizens of sovereign nations, 178 villages and village corporations, and collectively embody an extensive knowledge base of homeland security subject matter expertise, a statement from DHS said.
“Importantly, their counsel will better enable our department to uphold its responsibilities to Tribal Nations, as we work hand-in-hand to address key areas of the homeland security mission relating to Indian Country,” said Mayorkas in a released statement.
The establishment of this council — first announced by Mayorkas in September — and appointment of its inaugural members are part of the DHS goal to uphold treaty and trust responsibilities to Indian Country, according to the department.
The council will engage with DHS agencies and offices to present recommendations and reports for the Secretary. The council will be charged with collaborating on all matters of homeland security as they relate to Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities, including but not limited to:
Implementation of Executive Order 13175, Consultation and Coordination with Indian Tribal Governments and President Biden’s January 26, 2021 Memorandum
- on Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships;
- Implementation of Executive Order
- , Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People;
- Implementation of Executive Order
- , Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government;
- Implementation of Executive Order
, Federal Actions to Address Environmental Justice in Minority Populations and Low-Income Populations and Executive Order13990
- , Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis;
- Implementation and execution of the DHS’s Tribal Consultation Policy; and
- the responsibility to uphold the federal government’s and the Department’s trust and treaty responsibility to Tribal Nations.
The first meeting will be convened by Mayorkas early next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.