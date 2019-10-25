TRAVERSE CITY — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an annual event intended to remind people that unwanted prescription drugs can be disposed of safely and easily.
Unused or outdated medications don’t belong in landfills, where they might contaminate water supplies, or forgotten on a shelf, where they might tempt misuse.
Local law enforcement agencies across the nation will host Take Back Day collection sites on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency website takebackday.dea.gov.
The site allows residents to search by community for drop-off sites.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office will host Saturday collection sites at the Walmart parking lot, Blair Township Hall, East Bay Station #9 Metro Fire Department, Fife Lake Township Fire Department, Paradise Township Emergency Services Building, Peninsula Township Fire Department Station #2, the Sgt. Dennis W. Finch Law Enforcement Center (staffed by Traverse City Police Department), and at Munson’s Foster Family Community Health Center, 550 Munson Ave. (staffed by TCPD).
The safe disposal of expired or unneeded medications in capsule, pill or tablet form isn’t limited to one day a year.
Munson Healthcare hospitals and the Meijer retail chain are among locations that have installed drop-off sites that can be used all year long.
Meijer in February installed kiosks at 246 stores across the Midwest that can be used for medications including opioids, controlled substances and over-the-counter medications, according to a release. Meijer since has collected more than 20 tons of unwanted, potentially harmful medications. The kiosks do not accept needles or other sharps, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers or medications that contain iodine or illicit drugs.
Meijer expects its pharmacies this weekend to collect more than 8,000 pounds of forgotten, potentially-harmful medications. Customers can access the kiosks for disposal year-round at Meijer stores during normal pharmacy hours.
Munson Healthcare has installed designated MedSafe medical disposal boxes in eight communities. They can be used all year long. Acceptable medication forms include capsules, pills and tablets. Needles, sharps or liquids cannot be placed in MedSafe boxes.
“DEA Takeback Day really serves as a reminder that we all play a very important role in stemming the opioid epidemic,” Christina Nowak, manager of Community Health for Munson Healthcare, said in a release.
The Munson system maintains disposal boxes in the main lobby at Cadillac Hospital; emergency department lobby at Charlevoix Hospital; pharmacy at the Foster Family Community Health Center in Traverse City; main lobby at Grayling Hospital; main lobby at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center; main lobby at Manistee Hospital, main lobby at Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord; and the main lobby at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. The service is free and anonymous; no questions are asked.
More information about Munson Healthcare medication takeback efforts is available at munsonhealthcare.org/medtakeback.
