TRAVERSE CITY — In recent days Santa Claus was sighted in the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort, the Interlochen Public Library, the old railroad building at the trailhead in Beulah, the Bayfront Beach and Bike shop in Elk Rapids, the Kaliseum Recreation Complex in Kalkaska, Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch of Buckley, to start.
He sleighed from parade to parade across northern Michigan, set up shop in his holiday headquarters in downtown Traverse City, the Cherryland Mall and the Great Wolf Lodge, and turned a keen ear at many other holly jolly junctions along his jingle bell journeys from Elk Rapids to Lake Ann to Maple City to Northport to Empire, and all points north, south, east and west.
Bentley and Aubrey McMullen of Traverse City were on a double mission when they visited Santa in Traverse City 10 days ago.
First and foremost, of course, they were there to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. But secondly, they wanted to snitch on the elves who had been terrorizing their house.
“We’re going to tell on them, we’re going to tell Santa,” said Bentley, 6. “They’ve been bad.”
According to the children, and supported by their mother, Kim — those “scout elves,” as the world knows them, have impishly kept busy tossing toilet paper into the trees outside their home, and have gone so far as to hide some of their clothing.
Red-faced Joey McMullen, the childrens’ dad, laughed and turned his face away from his children as they told their story. Busted!
For the record, Bentley told Santa he’d like to have an Xbox for Christmas, while his 4-year-old sister said she’d like to have a Barbie make-up stand.
Lincoln Tvardek climbed down from the hay wagon to where it had taxied youngsters and their parents to a small cabin in the woods behind the Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch of Buckley.
The 6-year-old Interlochen boy didn’t say much, and when he did, it was in whispers. After telling Santa he’d like to have a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, Lincoln warmed himself by a bonfire that crackled outside the tiny tinseled cabin, while others roasted marshmallows and sipped hot chocolate.
Waiting for his mom to turn her back so she couldn’t hear his whispers, he said: “I’m going to make my mom a card for Christmas.”
As for the marshmallow Lincoln had roasted — he doesn’t like them, himself — he held it out and offered it to the reporter who was standing in front of him.
Tyler’s sister, Mavel — she’s two years older — couldn’t wait to meet with Santa.
“He’s so-o-o funny,” she said. “He’s nice. He’s real.”
And so, one by one, the children shared their wishes with the wish master, himself; with the one cheerful, fanciful figure who could make their Christmas wishes come true, albeit if they’re on his “Nice List.”
“What would you like to have for Christmas?” Santa asked 9-year-old Maci Hathaway, of Interlochen.
“Travels supplies,” said Maci.
Turning his head ever-so-slightly, Santa paused, and then nodded.
“Travel supplies,” she said again.
Norah Simpson, 7 of Leland, was especially courteous when she talked with Santa.
“And what would you like for Christmas?” Santa asked as the two sat in his downtown Traverse City headquarters.
“May I please have some Barbie doll food,” Norah said, graciously emphasizing the word “please.”
Pausing, Norah asked Santa: “What kind of cookies do you like?”
Without hesitation, he answered: “I like chocolate chip.”
Norah’s 4-year-old sister, Isobel, stared at the red-suited, white-bearded, legend of legends who sat in front of her.
“I want an American Girl doll,” Isobel said as she mugged for a picture with Santa and her sister for her mom, Meg, and grandma, Linda.
Alaina Watson was both cautious and curious as she approached Santa. The 5-year-old Pine River girl hugged him once, twice, and then a third time.
“Ho Ho,” she said, standing nose-to-nose with ole’ whiskers. Backing up a few steps, she couldn’t take her eyes off the miracle-maker who sat in front of her.
“Ho Ho,” she said again.
As the line at Santa’s headquarters in downtown Traverse City continued to grow like a unending string of popcorn, Sadie Dixon held tight to the letter she wanted to hand-deliver to Santa.
“It’s for Santa,” the 7-year-old Mesick girl said as she folded the letter and refused to share its contents.
Her aunt, Connie Thompson of Grand Rapids, laughed and shook her head.
“She won’t even share it with us,” Connie said. “She’s pretty adamant about that — she has to hand it to Santa, herself.”
The Gordon children of Kalkaska — 8-year-old Skyler, 6-year-old Berkley and 4-year-old Temperance — were on their best behavior as they waited to visit with Santa in the Cherryland Mall. And for good reason, too — it was family picture day.
“We’ve been coming over every year to get our family picture taken here,” said their father, Matt. “It’s kind of a neat thing to get that done.”
Both Skyler and Berkley told Santa they want “Pokeman for Christmas,” while sister Temperance said she wants “a unicorn clock.”
And while Santa brings out the good in children — a true Christmas miracle for a mischievous few — he also revives the good ole’ days for those who have grown up. Except at Christmas, of course.
As the McMullen children of Traverse City waited patiently to tell Santa what kind of tricksters their Elves on the Shelf had been, their mother, Kim, reflected back to when she was young.
“My favorite thing was our dinners that dad cooked — king crab and more,” she said. “That was our family tradition.
“That, and baking cookies. I loved baking Christmas cookies with my mom and grandma. Now, I love making cookies with my kids. It may be messy, but it’s always worth the mess. ”
And so, just how does Santa Claus make his worldly rounds?
Seven-year-old Mason Markwart, of Traverse City, explained: “It’s magic. He has a red sleigh and eight reindeer that fly and turbo boosters. His sleigh has turbo boosters, that’s how he does it.”
