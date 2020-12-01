TRAVERSE CITY — Annika Anton wishes for a puppy.
Her sister Maggie, an American Girl doll.
Some Tuesday afternoon holiday cheer — and, perhaps, the chance to get in St. Nick’s good graces — spurred the siblings to bundle up in parkas for a chance at an early visit from Santa Claus.
And, ever reliable, Kris Kringle delivered.
The red-hatted, white-bearded icon offered a wave and jolly grin to each eager child cheering from front lawns and sidewalks throughout Traverse City’s central neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
It’s only the first to come — Santa has three more afternoon visits planned to surprise local Nice-Listers, spanning most of the city. He’ll also be collecting North Pole-bound letters from any children fresh out of stamps or a few coins short of priority mail.
Annika and Maggie, flanked by friends Noelle and McKenna Spalla, rollerbladed in front of their Tenth Street home to pass time before Father Christmas’ grand appearance. The family’s front garden touted a chalkboard “Hello Santa” sign, decorated in red and green.
A chorus of “yeahs” confirmed the girls’ excitement to see Santa, and they took turns peering down the block and heading in and out to check the time.
“It’s really cool and fun (that Santa’s coming),” 8-year-old Maggie said through a face mask.
“They’ve been counting down the hours all day,” added Mom Emily Ulbrich.
Santa finally arrived, much to the girls’ delight — and he brought a less-than-conventional sleigh with him. Local firefighters have offered Santa the use of a vintage, cherry-red and string light-adorned fire truck.
It’s a new addition to downtown events, according to Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller, planned by the Firefighter’s Association.
Several local firefighters are volunteering their own time to serve as honorary reindeer/sleigh drivers, he added.
“It’s something to help out the children and families a little bit, you know, with the stresses of the pandemic,” Tuller said. “An idea was born that maybe we could help brighten their day.”
Santa was delighted after Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority asked for his help delivering some extra cheer and immediately agreed, according to Tuller. With some clever thinking and help from Mrs. Claus, St. Nick managed to fit the visits into a busy December schedule of gift-wrapping and list-checking.
Tuesday’s trek saw holiday cheer spread throughout Central, Kid’s Creek and Slabtown neighborhoods.
More neighborhoods are on Santa’s list for future visits — the cookies-and-milk lover’s next drive-by is slated for 3-5 p.m. Thursday.
See more details on Santa’s coming visits and other downtown holiday events at www.downtowntc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.