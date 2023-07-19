TRAVERSE CITY — For Kathy Sanders, even small acts can make a difference.
The latest recipient of Traverse City’s Sara Hardy Humanitarian of the Year award said as much Monday when Mayor Richard Lewis gave her the award. Sanders told the parable of the girl on the beach throwing back starfish stranded by the tide. When a man tells her she can’t possibly save them all, she responds by throwing another back in the ocean and saying she made a difference for that one.
“I am truly humbled by this award,” she said. “The people that have come before me, Sara Hardy and all the other recipients up to this point, just have done amazing things and their amazing work along with the many who are here, has made Traverse City the fantastic community that it is,” she said at the meeting.
Sanders’ acts both big and small are many. She’s the communications point person for Before, During and After Incarceration, a nonprofit that works with inmates and their families to support the family while the inmate is in jail, and help them transition once they’re released.
The organization’s mission includes working with people to avoid going to jail in the first place.
“They may be suffering from a mental illness or have a substance use disorder,” Sanders said earlier. “So we work very closely with other organizations and connect people with those organizations so that if we can prevent incarceration in the first place then we’re going to have a more stable community and the individuals are going to be productive members of the community.”
To that end, Before, During and After Incarceration formed the Community Crisis Action Team to bring together the various agencies and nonprofits that can help people facing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Sanders said the organization also worked to build support for a mental health crisis center, an initiative that is gaining traction. Various agencies involved, including Munson Healthcare and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, have received $5 million to build it.
There’s more. Sanders is also a part of the St. Francis Justice and Peace Commission, which works to raise awareness about environmental issues and support those who help the region’s unhoused and refugees.
On top of that, Sanders is part of the Fox Island Lighthouse Association, a nonprofit working to restore the 1867-built lighthouse on South Fox Island and the various newer structures around it, including a skeletal light tower installed in 1934. She went to the island on Sunday as part of a trip to drop off volunteers and pick up a previous group of them.
It all makes for a busy schedule, and Lewis joked that Sanders’ husband doesn’t get to see much of her.
“So she’s gone or whatever, and when she’s home she’s on her computer getting things ripe,” he said.
