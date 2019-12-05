TRAVERSE CITY — It’s that time again, when shoppers hear the familiar ring of the bell at a Salvation Army red kettle.
This year, instead of lamenting that they have no cash, would-be givers can grab their phone and give digitally from their bank account.
Red kettle signs are now outfitted with smart chips and QR codes that allow donors to ‘bump’ or scan their phones to give.
“We have people all the time say, ‘I have no cash,’” said Ruth Blick, director of community resource development. “People aren’t carrying cash like they used to.”
Blick said the Salvation Army has been working on the cashless system for a while.
“We’ve caught up to the technology,” she said. “Pretty much everybody has a phone now, so that makes it so much easier.”
QR codes and smart chips on signs at every bell ringer site can be scanned with a phone to take a donor to a custom page that accepts Apple or Google payment options.
Donations are sent to the Salvation Army unit located in the giver’s billing zip code, with a receipt sent via email to their phone. If somebody is visiting Traverse City from Detroit or California, their donation benefits those in the community the donor is from.
“It’s simple, it’s safe, it’s secure,” Blick said.
Veteran bellringer Tom Mountz was out in front of a local bookstore on Tuesday, where he said nobody had used their phones to donate yet. He opined that they probably didn’t know they could. He didn’t even know about the new technology.
“It’s probably a good thing you’re doing a story,” Mountz said.
Also new this year are virtual red kettles for those who can’t stand for long periods, who don’t like the cold or who just don’t have the time to be a bellringer.
“They can ring their own bell online,” Blick said.
People can sign up for their own virtual kettle at donate.sawmni.org/TraverseCityRedKettle.
The campaign also is in need of real bellringers. Those interested can sign up at Registertoring.com, and when it’s time for their shift they’ll get a text or email to remind them.
The Red Kettle Campaign is in its 129th year and each year raises millions of dollars that provide food, warm homes, youth programs, children’s Christmas toys and more to people in need.
Donations are also accepted online at satraversecity.org or by mail or in person at The Salvation Army, 1239 Barlow St.
