CEDAR — Some Leelanau County residents say they won’t trust that Sugar Loaf’s new owner will demolish it until they see the excavators roll in.
“I’m like a lot of folks,” said Beth Chiles, who lives nearby in the Sugar Loaf Chalets. “I’m not going to believe anything until I see something happening. When I see something being done, then hurray! I’ll be very excited.”
The long-defunct Sugar Loaf, which closed 20 years ago, has a new owner, according to a warranty deed recorded Monday by the Leelanau County Register of Deeds.
The property was sold to a private buyer listed as SPV 45 LLC in a deal brokered by Leland resident and school board Treasurer Ross Satterwhite and his company, Iron Bridge Capital.
In an email forwarded to the Record-Eagle, Satterwhite stated he is not a buyer and is not affiliated with SPV 45 LLC in any way, though the company is listed under Satterwhite’s home address.
Satterwhite did not return calls to the Record-Eagle.
The seller is Jeff Katofsky of Sweet Bread LLC, who purchased Sugar Loaf in 2016 and said he would invest $134 million to turn the resort into a thriving destination in Leelanau County. The first step in that plan was demolition of the resort’s dilapidated hotel. The current buyer is not affiliated with or connected to Katofsky in any way, the email stated.
Satterwhite will help the new owner plan and coordinate demolition of the hotel. According to the email, Satterwhite does not know what the buyer plans to do with the property beyond cleaning up the site.
“Not knowing the plans makes people nervous,” Chiles said.
Kathy Spinniken said she was just as surprised at the sale as everybody else.
“I hope that it means good things for Sugar Loaf,” said Spinniken, of Lake Leelanau.
Spinniken and her husband spent just about every weekend skiing there, she said.
“It was such a huge part of the whole area,” Spinniken said. “It was where people went on the weekend, and not just people who came up from downstate.”
Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik said the sale is a positive move.
“I think it’s been a struggle for the last 20 years,” Janik said. “It’s nice to have some local involvement.”
Cleveland Township Supervisor Tim Stein said he got a call about Sugar Loaf from an attorney a couple months ago. Township Treasurer Angie Diotte also received a call from an attorney, as well as total payment of taxes that were owed on the property, Stein said.
“So we had some idea this was in the works, but we didn’t know what it was exactly,” Stein said Monday. “Today it all became public.”
Stein said he believes the buyer has some legitimate goals for the property.
People filled the Leelanau County Government Center four years ago when Katofsky, an attorney and real estate developer, visited to tell them the once-thriving ski mecca would be turned into a four-star resort that would create 250 permanent, year-round jobs.
This time feels different, Stein said.
“I have hope this time,” he said. “I really have hope.”
Bugs Beddow played the trombone in a band called Newt and the Salamanders back in the 70s, often playing at Sugar Loaf. He said he was very excited when he got a look at the St. Clair Inn, which is owned and was refurbished by Katofsky.
“I thought, ‘He’s going to do that to Sugar Loaf,’” Beddow said. “I’m remaining optimistic that someone has vision and deep pockets. Otherwise, why would you buy that?”
Demolition of the hotel and clean up of the site will begin as soon as plans, bids and permits are in place, Satterwhite wrote, though he does not yet have a timeline.
“Unfortunately this property has been left abandoned and has been a blight in the community for far too long, and it will be good for the nearby residents and community in general to have the property back under active ownership,” he wrote.
Sugar Loaf is a target for vandals who have smashed in doors and windows and sprayed graffiti on walls. Holes in the roof caused even more damage, and township and county officials worry that someone could get hurt on the property.
Katofsky laid out a timeline in April that had demolition beginning June 1. When that demolition didn’t commence, Cleveland Township officials cited Katofsky for violation of a blight ordinance the township enacted about a year ago.
Katofsky challenged the citation. He said work on the property was delayed by the pandemic.
