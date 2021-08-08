Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.