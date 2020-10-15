SUTTONS BAY — An incumbent that has been in the Leelanau County District 5 seat for six years faces a long-time business owner in the Nov. 3 election.
Patricia Soutas-Little, a Democrat, faces Republican Jim Houdek.
Houdek says the No. 1 priority in the county is keeping it safe.
“We have to support our sheriff’s department and keep law and order so it doesn’t get out of hand like some of the cities out west,” Houdek said. “Cops have to do their jobs and if they’re not allowed to do their job it’s going to go rampant.”
Other priorities include finishing up replacement of the HVAC system in the county government center and law enforcement center and educating the community on septic ordinances.
Parts of the HVAC system in the government center have been failing, while at the law enforcement center flaws in the system’s design cause high humidity, with the building not heated and cooled evenly. Parts of the system are being updated this fall, as the cost for the entire project comes in at about $2.5 million.
Houdek said he is in favor of point-of-sale septic ordinances at the township level that would require inspections of a home’s septic system when the home is sold or transferred, if the ordinance is written properly. He said the county shouldn’t enact the ordinance, but should create a standardized ordinance for all municipalities to use, as then it would be easier to enforce, he said.
“I’d like to get a master plan so everyone is consistent with their ordinances,” said Houdek, who owns a septic tank pumping service.
Several townships have talked about enacting such ordinances, with Centerville Township being the latest to address the issue. Empire Village enacted such an ordinance in 2013 — the first in the county — with Glen Arbor Township enacting one the following year and Empire Township about a year ago.
An ordinance has been before the county board several times and failed.
Soutas-Little, a retired faculty member from Michigan State University’s College of Engineering, names attracting young families to the county as her top priority.
“It’s really important because that’s the only way we’re going to maintain a diverse and robust community and a vibrant economy,” Soutas-Little said.
The things that need to be in place to get them there is affordable housing, quality child care and expanded high-speed internet. She has been working to expand internet options in the county, which is now beginning to come to fruition as county-owned towers are leased to internet companies. She is also working on a way to create tax breaks and other incentives for business owners who offer child care for their employees.
“If we can’t solve these three things we can’t move forward,” she said.
Houdek said he does not know what can be done to bring unity to a country that is so deeply divided along party lines.
“I don’t know how to solve that,” he said. “If I could I would be the president — or God.”
Soutas-Little said people need to be more tolerant of each other’s views.
“The obvious thing is, somewhere along the line we stopped listening to each other, really listening,” she said. “There’s no way to find common ground if you don’t understand the issue from all sides.”
She also believes the county board should be nonpartisan, with decisions made based not on party affiliation, but on data and what is best for the greater good of the community.
“We should elect the person who can best do the job,” Soutas-Little said.
Houdek said people should vote for him because of his business skills.
“With 37 years of business experience I think I can help the county,” Houdek said. “I’ve got enough insight, I’ve seen everything, I’ve been to enough meetings and conferences that I think I can help the commission.”
Soutas-Little said that while the county has come a long way, there is still work to be done. That is why she is running again.
“We still have problems that need addressing,” she said. “I’m in a position where I can help with finding solutions to problems and keep the county moving forward.”
