Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning this afternoon and early evening... .Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue again today, along with critical relative humidities. In addition, winds are forecast to become gusty through much of the day. This will result in dangerous fire weather conditions once again across much of northern lower Michigan. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * TIMING...Beginning noon and continuing through 8 pm. * WINDS...West to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...76 to 83 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&