TRAVERSE CITY — A community task force dedicated to school safety has scheduled dates for in-person and online community input sessions on a report on their findings and suggestions.
Safer Kids, Safer Schools is a task force made up of 31 community members, including law enforcement, teachers, students and local counselors, that met seven times between October and January to discuss gun violence and school security and generate a report on potential local solutions.
The group finished a draft of their report in March and is now using $15,000 in grant dollars from Rotary Charities of Traverse City to hold community input sessions and gather feedback on the report.
The group has recently finalized the dates and times for the first few input sessions.
The first session will be for feedback from educators and other professionals who work directly with children. It will be held on April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Traverse City Central High School Cafeteria.
The first session that will be open to the general public is scheduled for April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the same place.
The virtual session is from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 19 on Zoom.
People interested in attending an in-person session, should email sksstc2022@gmail.com. People interested in attending the Zoom session can register with this link: (https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tcu-oqT4iEtfGrWJzM9x5k7OAlzY5-LeR)
The purpose of community input sessions is to foster discussions about needs and strategies to promote safer schools and gather other community opinions on what can be done to prevent school shootings.
The sessions are also meant to inform community members about gun violence and what individuals and community organizations can do to prevent them. After the input sessions, the report and its recommendations will be finalized and shared with school officials, public officials, community organizations and the community.
As previously reported, the draft report includes five observations about school safety made by the task force and five recommendations.
The report and task force did not discuss the Second Amendment or potential gun legislation, and instead focused on more local opportunities and solutions that are in reach of Traverse City residents, school officials and community leaders.
